IPL 2021 | Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians - BONS preview, head to head, where to watch, and betting tips

Sunrisers Hyderabad will play Mumbai Indians in Match no. 55 of IPL 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Friday, October 8. SRH won a nail-biter against the Royal Challengers Bangalore by four runs in their last match, while MI registered an eight-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals.

BONS Preview

Mumbai Indians(MI) will lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) with an aim to qualify for the playoffs by completing the equation they would require. SRH are already knocked out of the tournament, but they can be the party spoilers for the defending champions.

MI are coming into this contest on the back of an eight-wicket win against Rajasthan Royals (RR). In a contest dominated by MI, RR were restricted to 90/9 after being put in by Rohit Sharma. Nathan Coulter-Nile was the pick of the bowlers with 4/14 runs from his spell, while Jimmy Neesham played his part in his first game of the UAE leg, returning 3/12 from four overs.

MI chased the required target in just 8.2 overs, with Ishan Kishan smashing a 25-ball unbeaten 50. The young 'keeper batsman's return to form is not only a positive sign for MI, but also team India ahead of the T20 World Cup.

SRH, who have nothing to lose head into the game on back of a thrilling four-run win over the Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. SRH scored 141/7 batting first, with Jason Roy (44) and skipper Kane Williamson (31) being the chief contributors.

SRH displayed a brilliant bowling performance and restricted the opposition to 137/6, despite Glenn Maxwell's 25-ball 40 blitz which was cut short by Williamson's brilliance. Young Umran Malik once again impressed with his searing pace, returning 1/21 from his four overs. Rashid Khan was expensive against RCB, but given the champion bowler he is, it wouldn't be a surprise if he rediscovers his best against MI.

Form Guide

Mumbai Indians - W L W L L

Two wins from last five games is a worrisome sign for the franchise, with Pandya brothers and Kieron Pollard not delivering consistently at the back end. But being a side known to thrive on pressure situations more than any other team in the competition's history, MI would back themselves to achieved the desired result against SRH.

Sunrisers Hyderabad - W L L W L

SRH have won two of their last four games, and they would rue losing on some tight finishes during the first half of the season. Their middle-oder batting has been a major undoing, and Williamson would hope for young guns Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma and Abdul Samad to step up and make a mark. The bowling is well covered with the experience of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jason Holder and Rashid, to go with the raw pace of Malik.

Head to head

Both teams have played 17 matches against each other, and MI have a slight edge with 9-8 ratio. The average score for MI against SRH is 145 while SRH have an average score of 147.

David Warner has scored 524 runs against MI, while Kieron Pollard has amassed 418 runs versus SRH. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has picked 16 wickets against MI while Jasprit Bumrah has 13 wickets to his name playing against SRH.

BONS Mumbai Indians Predicted XI

Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

BONS Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted XI

Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Umran Malik

BONS Match Prediction

MI, given their current form and the reputation to excel in crunch games, are favourites to win the match.

Pitch Report

Abu Dhabi has been relatively more freindly to batting of the three venues in the UAE. The long boundaries would aid spinners to bowl aggressively, on a surface which has enough for both spin and pace. Chasing could be a preffered option, and 160 could be a par score given the conditions.

Match info

Match - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2021 Match 55

Date - 8 October 2021

Time - 7:30 PM IST

Venue - Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

All IPL 2021 matches will be televised on Hotstar and Star Sports network