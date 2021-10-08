IPL 2021 | Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals - BONS preview, head to head, where to watch, and betting tips

Royal Challengers Bangalore will square off against Delhi Capitals in match number 56 of the IPL 2021 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday, October 8. In their last fixtures, Bangalore lost by 4 runs against Hyderabad while Delhi registered a 3 wicket victory against Chennai.

BONS Preview

Royal Challengers Bangalore(RCB) will lock horns with Delhi Capitals (DC) and both the sides will look to iron out their flaws in the final league match of the IPL 2021 season. Notably, both the teams haved qualified for the playoffs. While DC are the table-toppers, RCB are placed third on the 8-team points table.

RCB are coming in the contest on the back of a 4-run defeat versus Sunrisers Hyderabad(SRH). Bowling first, RCB restricted SRH on a score of 141/7. Harshal Patel was once again the pick of the bowlers by picking 3 wickets for 33 runs in his spell. RCB fell four runs short of the target despite Glenn Maxwell's brilliant knock of 40 runs from 25 balls. The bowling unit has performed well in tandem but the batting lineup still looks unsettled. No other batsman apart from Devdutt Padikkal and Maxwell have shown consistency and reliability.

DC won their close contest against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 3 wickets. Bowling first DC restricted the opposition to a total of 136/5. Axar Patel was the pick of the bowlers with a couple of wickets to his name for 18 runs from his spell of 4 overs. Delhi chased the target with 3 wickets and 2 balls remaining. Shimron Hetmeyer, who was yet to make an impact in this season, finished the match for the team with his unbeaten knock of 28 from 18 balls.

Form Guide

Royal Challengers Bangalore - L W W W L

Three wins in the last five games is a good record but the team will like to enter the playoffs on a winning note. Maxwell is in good touch and that is working in the favor of the team. The only thing RCB should refrain from is making too many changes in the playing combination.

Delhi Capitals - W W L W W

Four wins from the last five matches is an incredible record and it depicts the incredible form of the Rishabh Pant-led team. DC are the strong contenders for the title as their top four in the batting order are scoring runs and the bowling unit is performing up to the mark. Like RCB, DC will also like to win their last league match.

Head to head

Both these teams have played 27 matches against each other. RCB has won the contest on 16 occasions while DC has been the winner on 10 occasions. The average score for RCB against DC is 154 while for DC it is 162.

Virat Kohli has scored 933 runs versus Delhi while Rishabh Pant has scored 377 runs against Bangalore. Yuzvendra Chahal has picked 14 wickets against DC while Kagiso Rabada has picked 13 wickets against RCB.

BONS Royal Challengers Bangalore Predicted XI

Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat (wk), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Daniel Christian, Shahbaz Ahmed, George Garton, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

BONS Delhi Capitals Predicted XI

Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Ripal Patel, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje

BONS Match Prediction

With the batting lineup performing well and bowlers bringing up their A-game on the field, Delhi Capitals should beat Royal Challengers Bangalore on Friday.

Pitch Report

Looking at some of the previous matches played here, teams batting second usually win the match. The batting gets relatively easier in the second half as the pitch slows down. There will be movement and carry for the pace bowlers in the initial overs. Also, spinners can play a pivotal role in the second innings. Anything over 160 would be a par score on this ground.

Match info

Match - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2021 Match 56

Date - 8 October 2021

Time - 7:30 PM IST

Venue - Dubai International Cricket Stadium , Dubai