IPL 2021 | RCB might lift their first trophy this season, says Lance Klusener

Today at 2:47 PM
Former South Africa cricketer Lance Klusener is of the opinion that the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) would possibly clinch their first title this year. Klusener, head coach of the Afghanistan cricket team further added that Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings are the consistent teams in IPL.
Despite having a star-studded line-up every season, the Bangalore-based franchise failed to lift the IPL trophy since 2008. But, the Royal Challengers Bangalore are hopeful of clinching the title this year by continuing their good run in the tournament. The Virat Kohli-led side have already qualified for the playoffs in IPL 2021, and are currently placed at the third spot on the points table.
Meanwhile, Lance Klusener stated that RCB was unfortunate not to clinch the IPL title all these years with Virat Kohli and Ab de Villiers at their side. He further added that the Bangalore-based franchise has a high chance of winning the trophy this year.
“I would like RCB to win their first title. Honestly, I really would love to see them lifting the title. I always find it mind-boggling how Virat, AB, and the same team have never been able to get over the line. I always find that difficult to understand. My feeling is that this will be the year that RCB will finally be able to lift the title,” Klusener told TOI.
Reflecting on the performance of IPL franchises, the former South Africa cricketer stated that Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings are the most consistent teams since the start of the IPL.
“I am a Mumbai Indians fan (smiles). The way they have gone about the process of growing their brand, growing their team along the way and the success they have had, has been incredible. The continuity they have had, it’s incredible. It is pretty much the same CSK which have done so well. They both (MI and CSK) have consistency. Their coaching staff is wonderful and they have reaped the rewards of that,” he added.
Klusener, who featured in 49 Tests and 171 ODIs for South Africa, is currently coaching the Afghanistan cricket team. The 50-year-old reckoned that he is looking forward to the T20 World Cup which begins on October 17 in UAE and Oman.
“I am the head coach of Afghanistan. We are looking forward to the World T20 in a week or so. I am currently in quarantine in Dubai. It has been a good time with Afghanistan and they have played good T20 competitions. It’s been a good trip,” Klusener said.
- Lance Klusener
- Virat Kohli
- Ab De Villiers
- Ipl
- Ipl 2021
- Indian Premier League 2021
- Indian Premier League
- Royal Challengers Banagalore
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.