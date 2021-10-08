IPL 2021 | Kolkata Knight Riders fourth and final team to qualify for playoffs despite Mumbai Indians' heroics

Batting first, Ishan Kishan (84 off 32) and Suryakumar Yadav (82 off 40) fired Mumbai to 235/9 in 20 overs - their highest ever total - but could not bundle out SRH for 65, thereby making it impossible for them to match up the playoffs criteria at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Eventually, MI won the match by 42 runs but it was Eoin Morgan's KKR which moved ahead in the league.