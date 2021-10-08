IPL 2021 | Devdutt Padikkal has the ability to lead RCB effectively, says Ashish Nehra

Ahead of Royal Challengers Bangalore's first league match in the second leg of IPL 2021, Virat Kohli had announced his decision to step down as RCB captain after the end of the 14th edition of the IPL. However, Kohli made his stance clear that he will be continuing for RCB as a player in the upcoming seasons. The Bangalore-based franchise have already qualified for the playoffs, and are currently placed at the third spot on the points table.