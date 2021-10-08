IPL 2021 | Devdutt Padikkal has the ability to lead RCB effectively, says Ashish Nehra

Today at 3:50 PM
Former Indian pacer Ashish Nehra is of the opinion that Devdutt Padikkal has got the ability to lead the Bangalore-based franchise in the upcoming seasons in IPL. Earlier, ahead of the second phase of the tournament, Virat Kohli had announced his decision to step down as RCB captain after IPL 2021.
Ahead of Royal Challengers Bangalore's first league match in the second leg of IPL 2021, Virat Kohli had announced his decision to step down as RCB captain after the end of the 14th edition of the IPL. However, Kohli made his stance clear that he will be continuing for RCB as a player in the upcoming seasons. The Bangalore-based franchise have already qualified for the playoffs, and are currently placed at the third spot on the points table.
While a certain group of fans and experts want Ab de Villiers to be the future captain, Ashish Nehra opined that Devdutt Padikkal has the potential to lead the Bangalore-based franchise in the upcoming seasons. He further added that if RCB is looking for a long-term captain, the franchise should hand over the captaincy to the 21-year-old batsman.
“Devdutt Padikkal has the ability to lead the Royal Challengers Bangalore team effectively. If the team is looking for a player as the captain for a long time, then they will have to hand over the captaincy to Padikkal,” said Ashish Nehra to Cricbuzz
Devdutt Padikkal made his IPL debut in 2020 and has been consistent with the bat for the Virat Kohli-led side. The Southpaw has so far amassed 822 runs from 26 games in the IPL.
