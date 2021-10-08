Ian Watmore resigns from his role as ECB chairman with immediate effect

Today at 11:28 AM
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) chairman Ian Watmore is to step down from his position saying that the responsibility has taken a personal toll on him during the pandemic. He further added that he would like to completely retire from cricket and enjoy the sport as a spectator.
Ian Watmore is to step down from his role as the chairman of the England and Wales cricket board (ECB). Watmore, who started his tenure as chairman on December 1, 2020 has mutually agreed with ECB to step down. The previous chairman before Watmore was Collin Graves. Citing the reason behind his decision, Watmore is of the opinion that it is in the interest of his wellbeing as well as of the game.
"It is with regret that I step down as chair of the ECB, but I do so in mindfulness of my own wellbeing and that of the game which I love. I was appointed to the post in a pre-pandemic era, but Covid has meant the role and its demands on time are dramatically different to all our original expectations, which has taken a personal toll on me. Given this, the Board and I feel the ECB will be better served by a new Chair to take it forward post pandemic. Leaving now, at the end of the season, gives the Board time to find a new Chair to support cricket through the challenges of the 2022 season and beyond,” he stated.
He also added that he would like to enjoy the sport only as a spectator in the future.
"On a personal level, I also retired last month after five years at the Civil Service Commission and recently became a grandfather. I would now like to retire completely from work and enjoy our great game as a spectator" he revealed.
The last few weeks have been slightly troublesome for the board as their decision to cancel the limited over series against Pakistan was heavily criticised. The lack of a clear explanation for pulling out of the tour was the reason behind this ferocious criticism. The new chairman will have to first rebuild relations with the Pakistan cricket board. Current ECB deputy chairman, Barry O'Brien will be interim chairman till the new appointment. O’Brien has said that the board will search for a successor as soon as possible.
