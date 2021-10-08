Chris Morris always had promise but seldom delivered in his career, says Sunil Gavaskar

"There were so high expectations of him when Rajasthan picked him and I know it’s always not possible to live up to the high expectations. He is just the kind of cricketer who has always had the promise but very seldom has delivered in his entire cricketing career. It is not just about this IPL. There have been high hopes of him when he has played for South Africa but he hasn’t quite lived up to expectations," Gavaskar stated on Star Sports.