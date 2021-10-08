Chris Morris always had promise but seldom delivered in his career, says Sunil Gavaskar

Today at 10:19 AM
Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar is of the opinion that Chris Moris always had the promise but has very rarely delivered in his entire cricketing career. He further added that Morris hasn’t lived up to the expectations and fitness or temperament might be the reasons behind his performance.
The last game against Kolkata Knight Riders turned out to be a nightmare for the Rajasthan Royals. The team was bundled out for 85, the lowest of the season, and their hopes to be alive in the race to playoffs were shattered. The team lost against Kolkata by 86 runs but a good fight was expected from a team that was fighting for survival in the competition.
Chasing a target of 172, Rajasthan batsmen were returning to the pavilion in quick successions. Chris Morris was dismissed on a duck in this match. The ₹16.25 crore pick has let down his team with a disappointing performance this season. The South African cricketer amassed 67 runs from 11 matches and bagged 15 wickets. Sharing his views on the performance of the South African all-rounder, Sunil Gavaskar has stated that Morris has always shown the promise but rarely delivered in his entire career.
"There were so high expectations of him when Rajasthan picked him and I know it’s always not possible to live up to the high expectations. He is just the kind of cricketer who has always had the promise but very seldom has delivered in his entire cricketing career. It is not just about this IPL. There have been high hopes of him when he has played for South Africa but he hasn’t quite lived up to expectations," Gavaskar stated on Star Sports.
Chris Morris has scored 133 runs and picked 34 wickets in 23 T20I matches. Gavaskar was of the opinion that fitness or temperament might be the issue behind not living up to the expectations.
"Maybe there are fitness or temperament issues becase often you have the talent but not the temperament and that doesn't help you. You might succeed in the odd game but if you want to be consistently successful, your temperament and talent needs to be married," the former India batsman opined.
