Afraid if India stops funding ICC, then PCB might collapse, says Ramiz Raja

The Pakistan Cricket Board has been enduring difficult times financially, owing to the lack of international cricket in the country. Recently New Zealand and England abandoned their tour of Pakistan citing security threats, who were supposed to tour the subcontinent nation 18 and 16 years respectively.

Ramiz Raja, the PCB chairman, spoke of the significance of funding India provides the ICC , and how it helps Pakistan. He also revealed that he was approached by an investor who offered a blank cheque if Pakistan manage to register their first win against India in the T20 World Cup history on October 24 in Dubai.

"PCB runs 50 per cent on the funding of ICC. 90 per cent of funding to ICC comes from India. I’m afraid that if India stopped funding ICC, then PCB might collapse because PCB gives zero per cent funding to ICC," Cricket Pakistan quoted Raja as saying.

"If our cricket economy is strong, we won’t be used and then binned by teams like England and New Zealand. Best cricket team and best cricket economy are two big challenges. We have increased salaries of domestic cricketers by hundred thousand rupees as we want to ensure that they earn at least four million rupees every year. PCB is also looking for sponsors in this regard."