Team India trainer Nick Webb decides to leave after T20 World Cup

Indian players are currently playing in the IPL and are preparing for the T20 World Cup in UAE. India head coach Ravi Shastri’s tenure will end with the completion of the tournament. Now, the trainer of the team, Nick Webb has announced that he will not extend the contract post-T20 World Cup and will part ways with the Indian team. With Webb’s decision to resign, a shuffle in the support staff is expected as bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar are also expected to leave. Webb informed about his decision through a social media post, saying that he has informed the BCCI that he doesn’t want a contract extension.