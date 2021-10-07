Team India trainer Nick Webb decides to leave after T20 World Cup

Today at 2:07 PM
The trainer of the Indian team Nick Webb has decided that he will not extend his contract with the team after the T20 World Cup and will leave after the tournament. Webb has said that the main reason for his decision are restrictions imposed in New Zealand after the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Indian players are currently playing in the IPL and are preparing for the T20 World Cup in UAE. India head coach Ravi Shastri’s tenure will end with the completion of the tournament. Now, the trainer of the team, Nick Webb has announced that he will not extend the contract post-T20 World Cup and will part ways with the Indian team. With Webb’s decision to resign, a shuffle in the support staff is expected as bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar are also expected to leave. Webb informed about his decision through a social media post, saying that he has informed the BCCI that he doesn’t want a contract extension.
"I have recently informed the BCCI that I will not be seeking extension of contract following the Twenty20 World Cup," Webb wrote in a social media post.
Ravi Shastri has already declared that the 2021 T20 World Cup will be his final assignment with the Indian team. Now, Webb has also followed the same path due to the restrictions imposed after the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic in New Zealand. Citing the reason behind the decision, Webb has stated that the current covid restrictions are the primary reason and he wants to spend time with his family.
"This has not been an easy decision. But ultimately I must put my family first. The current Covid restrictions for the New Zealand citizens wanting to enter the country is the primary reason. While these restrictions may ease in the future, the uncertainty of this happening moving forward along with potential 5-8 months stint at a time away from my family has made it unsustainable for me past the T20 World Cup," he further explained.
The T20 World Cup will begin on October 17 and India will play against Pakistan in their first match on October 24.
