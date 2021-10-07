Tamim Iqbal ruled out of Everest Premier League 2021 after fracturing his left thumb

Today at 3:32 PM
Bangladesh’s ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal received a blow on his left thumb and has been ruled out of the ongoing Everest Premiere League with a small fracture. The Bangladesh opener who made 75 runs in 5 matches playing for Bhairahawa Gladiators will be away from cricket for at least three weeks.
The current season of the Everest Premier League started on September 25. Tamim Iqbal, who was looking to make a comeback to competitive cricket is ruled out of the ongoing season of the Everest Premier League with a blow to the left thumb. Playing for Bhairahawa Gladiators, Tamim scored 75 runs in 5 matches. The Bangladesh cricketer returned to Dhaka from Nepal on October 7.
''He received a blow on his left thumb and got a small fracture there. Now he will be out of cricket for at least three weeks,'' a BCB official confirmed to Cricbuzz on Thursday.''He received a blow on his left thumb and got a small fracture there. Now he will be out of cricket for at least three weeks,'' a BCB official said according to Cricbuzz.
The Bangladesh opener first suffered an injury to his right knee during the series against Sri Lanka in April-May. His injury was further aggravated in Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier Division T20 League. Tamim has already pulled out of the upcoming T20 World Cup 2021. Bangladesh will play their opening fixture of the T20 World Cup on 17 October against Scotland.
