Sri Lanka women’s team will not tour Pakistan in October due to change in PCB management

Today at 2:01 PM
Sri Lanka women’s team's potential tour of Pakistan in October has been postponed until a later date due to the change in Pakistan Cricket Board management personnel. As a result, cricket boards from Sri Lanka and Pakistan are working to find a window for the series before the 2022 WODI World Cup.
The Sri Lanka Cricket Board was confident about the three-match WODI series in Pakistan going ahead earlier this week. The Sri Lankan team hasn’t played any international cricket since the Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 in Australia. PCB sources said they were finding it tough to arrange the matches on such short notice as the board is undergoing administration personnel changes.
It is also understood that some of the Pakistan players were unavailable for an assignment in October. SLC are hopeful of the tour going ahead sometime before the World Cup, which is scheduled for March-April in New Zealand next year.
"These were ongoing discussions, but with the change in management, it seems that they're finding it difficult to find a window for us," SLC CEO Ashley De Silva told ESPNcricinfo. "We're hopeful of doing it before the World Cup. If everything goes well, we will see if we can fit in before then."
The next scheduled assignment for both teams are the WODI World Cup global qualifier starting on November 21 in Zimbabwe.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.