SRH vs MI: Three bets which can fetch you big bucks from Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2021 clash

Rohit Sharma has been Mumbai Indians’ leading batsman during what has been a tough season for the five-time winners. The right-hander has aggregated 363 runs from 12 innings at 30.25 with a highest of 63. A big score has eluded him in recent times, with him returning with 8, 7 and 22 in his last three outings. Abu Dhabi, a venue which has been relatively more favourable for batting than the other Dubai and Sharjah, is likely to aid Rohit’s style of free-flowing stroke-play. The significance of the game too, could be an added motivation for the MI skipper.