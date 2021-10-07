SRH vs MI: Three bets which can fetch you big bucks from Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2021 clash

Today at 8:50 PM
Five-time champions Mumbai Indians will take on bottom-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 55 of IPL 2021 in Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Friday, October 8. The match will feature prominent stars in Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Jason Roy, Kane Williamson and Rashid Khan.
Rohit Sharma to score a fifty @3.95
Rohit Sharma has been Mumbai Indians’ leading batsman during what has been a tough season for the five-time winners. The right-hander has aggregated 363 runs from 12 innings at 30.25 with a highest of 63. A big score has eluded him in recent times, with him returning with 8, 7 and 22 in his last three outings. Abu Dhabi, a venue which has been relatively more favourable for batting than the other Dubai and Sharjah, is likely to aid Rohit’s style of free-flowing stroke-play. The significance of the game too, could be an added motivation for the MI skipper.
Kane Williamson to score over 24.5 @1.87
Kane Williamson has been getting off to starts of late, but has failed to convert them into something substantial. He showed glimpses of brilliance in his last two outings against the Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore, striking eye-catching boundaries in what were short stays at the crease. The SRH skipper is likely to shoulder the side’s batting responsibility against a well-rounded MI attack.
Mumbai Indians to win @1.53
If their emphatic win against the Rajasthan Royals in anything to go by, Mumbai Indians mean business as the tournament nears its decisive end. They’ve had a history of peaking at the latter stages, and that promises another strong performance against a bottom-placed SRH outfit. The head-to-head record is pretty even, at 9-8, marginally in favour of the Mumbai Indians. Considering MI’s batting depth, something SRH have lacked immensely this season, and given how much hinges on the game, the Rohit Sharma led outfit is likely to emerge victorious.
