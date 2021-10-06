RCB vs SRH | Glenn Maxwell's run-out was the game-changing moment, says Virat Kohli as RCB lose last-over thriller to SRH

After suffering a four-run defeat against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi, Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli cited Glenn Maxwell's runout as a major turning point in the match. Kohli also lauded SRH pacer Umran Malik, for his consistent show in his first IPL season.

Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and opted to bowl first, and SRH batsman Abhishek Sharma, who got promoted as an opener, departed early in the second over of the innings. Jason Roy (44) and Kane Williamson (31) stitched up a 70-run stand before the latter was castled by Harshal Patel.

Daniel Christian scalped the wicket of Jason Roy and Priyam Garg (15) in his second over and swung the game in RCB's favour. Harshal went on to clinch two more wickets in the match and finished with 3/33, and surpassed Jasprit Bumrah to become the highest wicket-taker among Indian bowlers in an IPL season, taking his tally to 29 wickets from 13 matches. SRH were eventually restricted to 141/7.

Virat Kohli (5) started the run-chase with a boundary, but was trapped leg-before Bhuvneshwar Kumar soon after. Glenn Maxwell, who walked to bat after the dismissal of Daniel Christian in the fourth over, scored a swashbuckling 40 off 25, before Williamson ran him out with an outstanding piece of fielding.

Devdutt Padikkal struggled to accelerate, and fell to Rashid Khan for a 52-ball 40. Jason Holder bagged a wicket and conceded just five runs in the 19th over to set up an exciting last over finish, with 13 required off six. AB de Villiers struck a six off Kumar to bring it down to 6 off 2, but the latter held his nerve to seal a six-run win.

Kohli identified Maxwell's run-out as a major turning point in the chase. He further lauded young Umran Malik for his consistent fast-bowling in his first two outings at IPL.

"We don't want to stretch things too deep, the intent has to be get it done as soon as possible," said Kohli after the match. "Having lost a couple of early wickets, rebuilding was key. Maxi's run-out was the game-changing moment. With AB you are never out of the game, but it is about making sure that the guy who's in flow should be on strike. Not as effective when chasing that down. Shahbaz played a crucial knock at that stage, it is a game of small margins, I think Sunrisers held their nerve and bowled their last few deliveries pretty well to not allow us to get away.

"Chahal's bowling pretty well now. Looks like he's back to his best after a layoff. We want him to bowl well.

"(On Umran Malik) This tournament throws up talent every year, good to see a guy bowling at 150 clicks. It is important to know the progress of individuals going forward. Whenever you see talent like this, you need to nurture them.

"Little hiccup in the journey but we will carry on with the same momentum."

Royal Challengers Bangalore will play their last league match against table-toppers Delhi Capitals on Friday, October 8 in Dubai.