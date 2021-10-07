Not Virat Kohli but Babar Azam is like Sachin Tendulkar, says Mohammad Asif

"Kohli is a bottom-hand player. He is doing well because of his fitness and it is supporting him. The moment he will face a decline, I don't think Kohli can make a comeback. In fact, Babar is an upper-hand player like Sachin. His bat movement is fluent like Sachin. People say Kohli is better than Tendulkar. I say no. Virat does not even come close to Sachin. This is my opinion," Asif said on YouTube channel, CoverDriveCricket.