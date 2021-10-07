 user tracker image
    KKR vs RR | Twitter reacts as Shubman Gill leads Kolkata Knight Riders' batting in must-win game

    Shubman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer laid the foundation for KKR's strong finish against RR

    KKR vs RR | Twitter reacts as Shubman Gill leads Kolkata Knight Riders’ batting in must-win game

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 9:36 PM

    Shubman Gill scored his second successive fifty at IPL 2021, against the Rajasthan Royals, as Kolkata Knight Riders ended at 171/4 in a must-win game in Sharjah on Thursday, October 7. KKR tonked 102 runs in the final 10 overs to register the highest score at the venue in the ongoing season.

    Shubman Gill (56 off 44) and Venkatesh Iyer (38 off 35) started rather cautiously, scoring 34 in the first six overs after Sanju Samson opted to field. The two unleashed thereafter, with Gill following his match-winning 57 against SRH with another well calculated fifty - his 9th in IPL.

    Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik and skipper Eoin Morgan all contributed in short bursts, as KKR scored 102 off the last 10 overs to finish at 171/4 - the highest score in Sharjah this season. Chetan Sakariya and Chris Morris were Rajasthan Royals’ standout bowlers, with returns of 1/23 and 1/28 respectively.

