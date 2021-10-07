KKR vs RR | Twitter reacts as Shubman Gill leads Kolkata Knight Riders’ batting in must-win game

Today at 9:36 PM
Shubman Gill scored his second successive fifty at IPL 2021, against the Rajasthan Royals, as Kolkata Knight Riders ended at 171/4 in a must-win game in Sharjah on Thursday, October 7. KKR tonked 102 runs in the final 10 overs to register the highest score at the venue in the ongoing season.
Shubman Gill (56 off 44) and Venkatesh Iyer (38 off 35) started rather cautiously, scoring 34 in the first six overs after Sanju Samson opted to field. The two unleashed thereafter, with Gill following his match-winning 57 against SRH with another well calculated fifty - his 9th in IPL.
Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik and skipper Eoin Morgan all contributed in short bursts, as KKR scored 102 off the last 10 overs to finish at 171/4 - the highest score in Sharjah this season. Chetan Sakariya and Chris Morris were Rajasthan Royals’ standout bowlers, with returns of 1/23 and 1/28 respectively.
WHAT A PLAYER!
<
All we have to do is bring Shubman's dad to every match of his, that's the trick🥰 https://t.co/AxZwz8hhUO— smriti | CSK & RCB era🥰 (@yourstrulysmri) October 7, 2021
>
TRUE CLASS!
Shubman Gill has shown his true class on the slow low pitch of Sharjah, with his feet and reach, but also the routine way of setting themselves up with no wickets lost. Eoin Morgan has got the finishing touches and seen a boundary in a long while. #KKRvsRR— Anirudh (@Anirudh41186925) October 7, 2021
GREAT EFFORT!
#KKR would have grabbed 171 at the start of this game. Excellent batting effort with Shubman Gill looking the part as the innings progressed. #RR can make it exciting given they have nothing to lose hereon but it will be a tough ask against the mystery spinners #KKRvRR #IPL2021— Soorya Sesha (@sooryasesha7) October 7, 2021
WELL PLAYED!
Today's Sharjah pitch is batting friendly. RR will easily chase like they did against CSK— Shoronjeet Banerjee (@shoronjeet16) October 7, 2021
171 isn't enough given what their score was in 16th over
Shubman Gill played well#RR will win as MI fans are supporting them. And #MI will qualify#KKRvRR #KKR
P.S. Morgan bhai ne 6 mara pic.twitter.com/iuVfflOIUg
YEAHHH!
𝘎𝘪𝘭𝘭 dhadakne do 💜💛— SportsViz (@viz_sports) October 7, 2021
Ye another crucial knock by Shubman! 💪#KKRvRR #KKR #AmiKKR #KorboLorboJeetbo #আমিKKR #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/dQ9KZOf7Td
GREAT BATTING!
I know, but if you see records, those so called best youngsters scored centuries on Wankhede and flat pitch in abu Dhabi where RR chased 190 in 17 overs. And shubman scored back to back 50s on low scoring match against rashid bhuvi and umran malik speed and here one in sharjah.— Arnav (@kingkongkohli) October 7, 2021
GREAT!
Shubman Gill big match player hai career starting se hi yasa hai , u19 wc semi me pak ke against 100 then vs Australia test mein 91 & abb do or die match mein kkr ke lie 56 man different talent hai ye #gill #RRvsKKR— Raj (@_Mr_RK__) October 7, 2021
SOLID INNINGS!
Solid innings by Shubman Gill for KKR in a crucial game. Sharjah pitch hasn't been easy to bat on this IPL season. #KKRvRR pic.twitter.com/MEmFqFXgNM— 𝙨𝙤𝙝𝙤𝙢 ᴷᴷᴿ (@AwaaraHoon) October 7, 2021
NICE ONE!
Well played Shubman ❤❤✨— S🌼 (@Tujaanenaah) October 7, 2021
- Shubman Gill
- Venkatesh Iyer
- Eoin Morgan
- Ipl 2021
- Indian Premier League 2021
- Ipl
- Kolkata Knight Riders
- Rajasthan Royals
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.