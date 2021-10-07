KKR vs RR | Twitter reacts as KKR skittle RR for 85 to put themselves on cusp of IPL 2021 playoffs

Rahul Tewatia’s 36-ball 44 was barely a consolation, as was good enough only to delay the result rather than altering it, as RR were eventually bundled out for 85 to give KKR a thumping 86-run win. It was the lowest team total at IPL 2021, after RR’s 90/9 in their previous outing against Mumbai Indians at the same venue on Tuesday.