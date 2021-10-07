 user tracker image
    KKR vs RR | Twitter reacts as KKR skittle RR for 85 to put themselves on cusp of IPL 2021 playoffs

    KKR registered a thumping -run win over RR to secure IPL 2021 playoffs berth

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 11:10 PM

    Lockie Ferguson and Shivam Mavi starred with the ball, as Kolkata Knight Riders bundled out Rajasthan Royals for 85, securing a 86-win in a must win IPL 2021 match in Sharjah On Thursday. The win has secured a play-off berth for Eoin Morgan’s side, on virtue of a highly healthy net run-rate.

    Shakib Al Hasan removed Yashasvi Jaiswal for a three-ball duck, before Lockie Ferguson (3/18) and Shivam Mavi (4/21) unleashed their raw pace to reduce Rajasthan Royals to 13/4 and subsequently 35/7 during their run-chase of 172.

    Rahul Tewatia’s 36-ball 44 was barely a consolation, as was good enough only to delay the result rather than altering it, as RR were eventually bundled out for 85 to give KKR a thumping 86-run win. It was the lowest team total at IPL 2021, after RR’s 90/9 in their previous outing against Mumbai Indians at the same venue on Tuesday.

    Earlier, Shubman Gill scored a well compiled 44-ball 56, and Venkatesh Iyer (38) and Rahul Tripathi (21) made crucial contributions, as KKR finished at 171/4 after being put in to bat. The Knight Riders scored 102 in their last 10 overs, which propelled them to the highest score in Sharjah this season.

    KKR secured a fourth position in the points table with 14 points and a net run-rate of +0.587. They’d only be robbed of a playoffs berth, should Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 171 runs in their last league fixture on Friday.

