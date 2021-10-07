KKR vs RR | Twitter reacts as KKR skittle RR for 85 to put themselves on cusp of IPL 2021 playoffs

Today at 11:10 PM
Lockie Ferguson and Shivam Mavi starred with the ball, as Kolkata Knight Riders bundled out Rajasthan Royals for 85, securing a 86-win in a must win IPL 2021 match in Sharjah On Thursday. The win has secured a play-off berth for Eoin Morgan’s side, on virtue of a highly healthy net run-rate.
Shakib Al Hasan removed Yashasvi Jaiswal for a three-ball duck, before Lockie Ferguson (3/18) and Shivam Mavi (4/21) unleashed their raw pace to reduce Rajasthan Royals to 13/4 and subsequently 35/7 during their run-chase of 172.
Rahul Tewatia’s 36-ball 44 was barely a consolation, as was good enough only to delay the result rather than altering it, as RR were eventually bundled out for 85 to give KKR a thumping 86-run win. It was the lowest team total at IPL 2021, after RR’s 90/9 in their previous outing against Mumbai Indians at the same venue on Tuesday.
Earlier, Shubman Gill scored a well compiled 44-ball 56, and Venkatesh Iyer (38) and Rahul Tripathi (21) made crucial contributions, as KKR finished at 171/4 after being put in to bat. The Knight Riders scored 102 in their last 10 overs, which propelled them to the highest score in Sharjah this season.
KKR secured a fourth position in the points table with 14 points and a net run-rate of +0.587. They’d only be robbed of a playoffs berth, should Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 171 runs in their last league fixture on Friday.
Outstanding performance by team KKR in their last must win league match #KKRvsRR. A comprehensive win, now they’ll qualify to the playoffs easily. MOM Mavi. Goodbye MI.— 𝐉𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐚𝐧 (@aka_dpu) October 7, 2021
A collective team effort of @KKRiders a dominating entry to the playoffs, what a match what a performer from e everyone @Eoin16 @ShivamMavi23 @ShubmanGill @VarunChakraborty @lockieferguson— Ashim Jyoti (@iAshimJt) October 7, 2021
That was a knockout punch by @KKRiders 🔥 #KKRvsRR— harshad kolhe (@harshadkolhe18) October 7, 2021
This is excellent from Kolkata Knight Riders. From being in contention for the wooden spoon coming into the 2nd leg, not only have they won 5 of their 7 games and virtually qualified for play-offs, but currently have the best NRR among all teams! #KKRvsRR #KKR #IPL #IPL2O21— Aditya Warty (@AnalystAdi) October 7, 2021
#KKRvsRR— ☄️ (@90minEqualizer) October 7, 2021
KKR in #IPL2021 :-— Iam Mukkesh 🇮🇳 (@iammukkesh) October 7, 2021
Mi fans situation 😂😂#IPL2O21 #KKRvsRR #Playoffs pic.twitter.com/ryAIlLS82O— Aakash verma (@Aakashv74401874) October 7, 2021
#KKRvsRR We won by 86 freaking runs!!— im Sneh Sourav (@snehbackksourav) October 7, 2021
Match No 54— Real Saurav Dubey 🇮🇳 (@realsauravdubey) October 7, 2021
Well played KKR Never expected that you will reach playoffs in this season but what a turnaround this has been. Well deserved. Played like true knights. Go well in playoffs. Love this team till the moon and back!!!— Rise n Shine 🌟 (@Susmita__gtm) October 7, 2021
