IPL 2021 | Would be lying to say that I was not nervous while bowling to AB De Villiers, admits Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Glenn Maxwell and Devdutt Padikkal stitched a steady partnership of 54 runs for the fourth wicket before Maxwell was run out by virtue of a direct hit by Williamson. Padikkal followed soon after, as he fell to Rashid Khan. AB De Villiers and Shahbaz Ahmed tried to chase the target before Shahbaz got out to a slow bouncer by Jason Holder in the penultimate over. RCB needed 13 runs with De Villiers and George Garton on the crease. De Villiers denied the single on the third ball of the over when they needed 12 runs. The Protean hit a six on the fourth ball against Bhuvneshwar Kumar reducing the equation to six runs to win in two balls. Bhuvneshwar bowled a full toss outside off stump and De Villiers denied the single once again. With six runs needed on the last ball, Kumar bowled another full toss outside off stump to win the game for SRH.