    IPL 2021 | Twitter reacts as new Orange Cap-holder Faf du Plessis' blazing 76 propels CSK to 134 vs PBKS

    Faf du Plessis scored 76 off 55 balls against PBKS on Thursday

    IPL 2021 | Twitter reacts as new Orange Cap-holder Faf du Plessis' blazing 76 propels CSK to 134 vs PBKS

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 5:50 PM

    Faf du Plessis rose to the occasion again slammed 76 off just 55 balls to help Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who were 5 down for 61 in 12 overs, to 134 for 6 in 20 overs against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Thursday. Du Plessis also toppled his teammate Ruturaj Gaikwad to become the new Orange Cap-holder.

    The South African star has now accumulated 546 runs at 45.50, while striking at 137.01 from his 14 IPL 2021 matches so far.

    Playing in their last match of the league stage, CSK lost their in-form opener Ruturaj Gaikwad (12) and Moeen Ali (0) in quick succession to the left-arm seam of Arshdeep Singh. Later, Chris Jordan also joined the party and dismissed Robin Uthappa and Ambati Rayudu in seventh and ninth over respectively. Young Ravi Bishnoi outfoxed CSK skipper MS Dhoni castling him for a 15-ball 12.

    However, the former South African captain maintained his cool and held one end before going berserk under extremely humid conditions at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. His innings included 8 scintillating boundaries and 2 gigantic maximums. Du Plessis stuck a four and six off the first two deliveries of the 20th over from Mohammed Shami, before getting out on the third while trying to clear fine leg boundary.

    Accurate

    What a player 

    Fantastic as ever 

    Mr. Dependable

    Need a game-changer? Call Fabulous Faf

    The fans are loving this

    Indeed 

    Haha no doubt 

    On another note 

