IPL 2021 | Twitter reacts as new Orange Cap-holder Faf du Plessis' blazing 76 propels CSK to 134 vs PBKS

Faf du Plessis rose to the occasion again slammed 76 off just 55 balls to help Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who were 5 down for 61 in 12 overs, to 134 for 6 in 20 overs against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Thursday. Du Plessis also toppled his teammate Ruturaj Gaikwad to become the new Orange Cap-holder.
The South African star has now accumulated 546 runs at 45.50, while striking at 137.01 from his 14 IPL 2021 matches so far.
Playing in their last match of the league stage, CSK lost their in-form opener Ruturaj Gaikwad (12) and Moeen Ali (0) in quick succession to the left-arm seam of Arshdeep Singh. Later, Chris Jordan also joined the party and dismissed Robin Uthappa and Ambati Rayudu in seventh and ninth over respectively. Young Ravi Bishnoi outfoxed CSK skipper MS Dhoni castling him for a 15-ball 12.
However, the former South African captain maintained his cool and held one end before going berserk under extremely humid conditions at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. His innings included 8 scintillating boundaries and 2 gigantic maximums. Du Plessis stuck a four and six off the first two deliveries of the 20th over from Mohammed Shami, before getting out on the third while trying to clear fine leg boundary.
Faf du plessis deserves to be retained #CSKvsPBKS pic.twitter.com/Rm7yKLy8Um— one tribe (@onetribepost) October 7, 2021
Faf 🔥 Plessis#CSKvPBKS #WhistlePodu #Yellove 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/7J7ImyWb80— Chennai Super Kings - Mask P😷du Whistle P🥳du! (@ChennaiIPL) October 7, 2021
Fantabulous innings💛— 💛🔥✨Chennai super kings fc✨ 💛🔥 (@Bandana48385601) October 7, 2021
Fabulous faf, thank you for saving us. Once again.#FafDuPlesis #IPL #PBKSvsCSK #CSK #WhistlePodu— वैरागी रोहित (@Vairagi_Rohit23) October 7, 2021
Faf Du Plesis scored 57% of CSK runs— Sudarshan⭐👑 (@meThesudarshan) October 7, 2021
Atlast the awesome innings of 76 from 55 balls by Faf the Orange cap Du plesis came to an end. He is already Man Of The match for me. His 76 is worth a 💯 for single handedly saving #Csk from collapse. Hatsoff to faf!— Ayesha 🏴 (@JoeRoot66Fan) October 7, 2021
Win it for faf pls @ChennaiIPL#CSKvPBKS #IPL2021 #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/gVRLDkY7Pp
What an innings from King Faf Du Plesis. He’s easily the greatest South African to play in the bloody IPL.— Master Wayne (@MWayne007) October 7, 2021
FAF DU PLESIS IS, THE GREATEST THERE IS, THE GREATEST THERE WAS, THE GREATEST THERE EVER WILL BE.— Master Wayne (@MWayne007) October 7, 2021
CSK need to make sure even if they lose this match , they must not lose early #CSKvPBKS #fafduplesis #IPL2021— Cricketmaniacofficial (@cricketmaniac01) October 7, 2021
