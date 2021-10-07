IPL 2021 | It is important to track Umran Malik’s progress, believes Virat Kohli

Today at 1:02 PM
RCB skipper Virat Kohli has said that it is good to see a bowler like Umran Malik bowl at a speed of 150 and it is important to understand his progress from here on. He further stated that whenever such talent is seen it is important to nurture it and maximize the potential of a player.
Sunrisers Hyderabad has been already knocked out of the race for the playoffs of the IPL 2021, but their pace sensation Umran Malik has impressed many. The pacer from Jammu bowled a delivery that clocked 152.95 kph during the game against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Hyderabad defended a total of 141 against Bangalore and won by 4 runs. Umran played a key role in the victory with bowling figures of 4-0-21-1. Reflecting on the performance of the youngster so far, the current Indian captain Virat Kohli has said that it is important to monitor and nurture his talent.
"This tournament throws up talent every year, good to see a guy bowling at 150 clicks. It is important to understand the progress of individuals from hereon. The pool of fast bowlers being strong is always a good sign for Indian cricket and whenever you see talent like this, you are going to have your eyes on them and make sure you maximize their potential which is already being seen at the IPL level," he said in the post-match presentation after the game against Hyderabad.
Umran made his IPL debut against Kolkata Knight Riders this season. He has been putting batsmen in trouble with his raw pace. The speedster bowled 151.03 kmph in the fixture against Kolkata, which was the fastest by an Indian bowler this season at that time. Now, he has bowled the fastest delivery in IPL overtaking Lockie Ferguson who bowled 152.75 kmph previously. Commenting on the performance by Umran, Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson has said that he has been a valuable addition to the team.
"Umran certainly is special. We've seen him in the nets for a couple of seasons. Special opportunity for him and it's not surprising to see him come and do well. (He has) Been a really valuable addition to the side.I try and keep it really simple with him but he's got a lot of mates in the team and they share the message and he takes the game on," he stated.
