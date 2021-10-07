IPL 2021 | It is important to track Umran Malik’s progress, believes Virat Kohli

"This tournament throws up talent every year, good to see a guy bowling at 150 clicks. It is important to understand the progress of individuals from hereon. The pool of fast bowlers being strong is always a good sign for Indian cricket and whenever you see talent like this, you are going to have your eyes on them and make sure you maximize their potential which is already being seen at the IPL level," he said in the post-match presentation after the game against Hyderabad.