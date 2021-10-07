IPL 2021 | Dominic Drakes named as Sam Curran’s replacement by Chennai Super Kings

Sam Curran has been ruled out of the remainder of the IPL and the T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates and Oman due to a lower-back injury on Tuesday. Drakes was in the Mumbai Indians camp as a net bowler before being selected as the replacement for injured Curran ahead of their last league game against Punjab Kings on Thursday, October 7. Drakes is a left-arm quick bowler who can also score quick runs down the order.