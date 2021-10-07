IPL 2021 | Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings - BONS preview, head to head, where to watch, and betting tips

Chennai Super Kings will face Punjab Kings in Match no. 53 of IPL 2021 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday, October 7. CSK suffered a defeat at the hands of Delhi Capitals by three wickets in their last match, while PBKS went down to the Royal Challengers Bangalore by six runs.

BONS Preview

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will play against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their last league game, with an aim to consolidate their position in top-two of the IPL 2021 points table. As for PBKS, the fate is not in their hands anymore, as they will need both Mumbai Indians(MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to lose their last match and win against CSK by a huge margin to have any chances of making it to the play-offs.

CSK lost their last fixture against Delhi Capitals (DC) by three wickets. Batting first, CSK scored 136/5 with Ambati Rayudu leading the way with a 43-ball 55. DC chased the target in the last over to seal their 10th win of the season. Shardul Thakur was the pick of the bowlers for CSK, returning with 4-0-13-2. A major concern for MS Dhoni would be his personal form, as he managed just 18 runs without a boundary during his 27-ball stay at the crease against DC.

The Punjab Kings lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 6 runs in their last encounter. Bowling first, PBKS restricted the opposition for 164. Moises Henriques was the pick of the bowlers on his IPL return, with 3/12 from his four overs.

KL Rahul (39) and Mayank Agarwal (57) got PBKS off to a steady start in the chase, but lack of contributions from their middle-order hurt them yet again, as they went down by six runs. The 2014 finalists might consider making some changes in their XI, to give their youngsters a go in their final league game.

Form Guide

Chennai Super Kings - L, L, W, W, W

CSK were the first team to secure a playoffs spot at IPL 2021, winning nine of their first 11 games. However, two back-to-back defeats have raised minor concerns ahead of the business end of the tournament. Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis and Ravindra Jadeja have been consistent performers with the bat, and the three-time champions will seek for more contributions from their middle order going ahead in the competition.

Punjab Kings - L, W, L, W, L

Inconsistent batting has been the biggest cause of concern for Punjab Kings over the last few seasons, and it proved to be their undoing yet again. In terms of bowling, they’d seek confidence from their young guns Arshdeep Singh and Ravi Bishnoi, who have delivered consistently in the tournament.

Head to head

Both the teams have played 25 matches against each other. CSK has had the upper hand with 16 wins, with PBKS winning nine. The average score for CSK has been 167, while it is 158 for PBKS.

Suresh Raina has scored 719 runs against PBKS, whereas KL Rahul has scored 267 runs versus CSK. Bravo has 15 wickets to his name against PBKS.

BONS Chennai Super Kings Predicted XI

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood

BONS Punjab Kings Predicted XI

KL Rahul (c & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Sarfaraz Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Moises Henriques, Harpreet Brar, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh

BONS Match Prediction

On current form, CSK are favourites to win the match.

Pitch Report

Dubai International Cricket Stadium has seen chasing as the preferred option this season. There has been movement and carry for fast-bowlers with the new ball, and the true pace aids run-scoring in the powerplay. The surface has progressively slowed down thereafter, to aid spinners. Anything over 160 would be a par score, considering the slowing nature of the surface and boundary dimensions.

Match info

Match - Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2021 Match 53

Date - 7 October 2021

Time - 3:30 PM IST

Venue - Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai