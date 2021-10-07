CSK vs PBKS | We need to tune up slightly, says MS Dhoni as CSK suffer third straight defeat

Today at 7:51 PM
MS Dhoni admitted that his side needed to improve on certain aspects, after Chennai Super Kings suffered a six-wicket defeat to Punjab Kings in Dubai on Thursday, October 7. Dhoni highlighted the need to be at best all the time, in a league in which any team can beat the opposition on a given day.
Faf du Plessiscarried CSK’s batting single-handedly with a 55-ball 76, in an innings that never really took off after KL Rahul opted to field.
However, du Plessis’ brilliance was just a side-show, on a day Rahul unleashed his belligerence best, striking an unbeaten 42-ball 98 to make a mockery of the 135-run chase, which was completed with a staggering seven overs to spare.
The six-wicket defeat was CSK’s third loss in a row, after having gone down to the Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals respectively in their last two games.
MS Dhoni admitted that his side needed to fine tune on certain aspects ahead of the playoffs, and rued losing crucial tosses in recent games.
“You have to cope (when it comes to mental or skill aspects) with that,” said Dhoni after the match. “We had played very good cricket to reach the playoff stages. We had a few bad games 2 out of 3 and one we felt like we could have a comeback and that's part and parcel in leagues like these, you have to be at your best.
“Motivation is not a factor, the guys are highly motivated and maybe we need to tune up slightly as to what needs to be done and also a few tosses if they had gone our way. It would have looked worse winning toss and batting on that wicket and I felt the wicket changed a bit, it was a bit challenging but it was a good wicket.”
Despite the heavy defeat, CSK are almost certain to finish second in the points table and face Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 1 in Dubai on Sunday, unless the Royal Challengers Bangalore hand DC a highly improbable 163-run mauling to flip the standings.
