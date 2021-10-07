CSK vs PBKS | Twitter reacts as MS Dhoni fails yet again after CSK's early collapse

On the final delivery of the 12th over, a googly from young leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi took an inside edge before landing onto the stumps. The 40-year-old, who played a 18-ball 27 knock in his previous outing, could manage only 12 runs off 15 balls this time. So far, the former India captain has 96 runs from ten IPL 2021 innings at an average of 13.71 and strike rate of 95.04.