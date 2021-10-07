 user tracker image
    CSK vs PBKS | Twitter reacts as MS Dhoni fails yet again after CSK's early collapse

    MS Dhoni scored 12 runs off 15 balls vs PBKS on Thursday

    | IPL 2021

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 5:07 PM

    Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni failed to strike yet again and fell to a Ravi Bishnoi googly while trying to play away from his body in Dubai against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Thursday. After being asked to bat first, PBKS bowlers were all over CSK, reducing Dhoni's team to 62/5 in 12 overs.

    On the final delivery of the 12th over, a googly from young leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi took an inside edge before landing onto the stumps. The 40-year-old, who played a 18-ball 27 knock in his previous outing, could manage only 12 runs off 15 balls this time. So far, the former India captain has 96 runs from ten IPL 2021 innings at an average of 13.71 and strike rate of 95.04. 

    Playing in their last match of the league stage, Chennai lost their in-form opener Ruturaj Gaikwad (12) in the fourth over. Moeen Ali walked in at three but could departed after a 6-ball duck. Pacer Arshdeep Singh was the one to strike on both occasions. Later, Chris Jordan also joined the party and dismissed Robin Uthappa and Ambati Rayudu in seventh and ninth over respectively. 

    Faf du Plessis somewhat resurrected the innings with his fifth half-century of the season.

    See the Googly that Dhoni missed 

    PAIN 

    Not so Vintage today sadly

    Agree ???

    Dhoni will come back stronger

    That Sarcasm oh lord !!!!

    Dhoni fans are speaking out LOUD

    Touch patch for CSK fans

    Unpredictable like his batting

