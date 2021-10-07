CSK vs PBKS | Twitter reacts as MS Dhoni fails yet again after CSK's early collapse

Today at 5:07 PM
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni failed to strike yet again and fell to a Ravi Bishnoi googly while trying to play away from his body in Dubai against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Thursday. After being asked to bat first, PBKS bowlers were all over CSK, reducing Dhoni's team to 62/5 in 12 overs.
On the final delivery of the 12th over, a googly from young leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi took an inside edge before landing onto the stumps. The 40-year-old, who played a 18-ball 27 knock in his previous outing, could manage only 12 runs off 15 balls this time. So far, the former India captain has 96 runs from ten IPL 2021 innings at an average of 13.71 and strike rate of 95.04.
Playing in their last match of the league stage, Chennai lost their in-form opener Ruturaj Gaikwad (12) in the fourth over. Moeen Ali walked in at three but could departed after a 6-ball duck. Pacer Arshdeep Singh was the one to strike on both occasions. Later, Chris Jordan also joined the party and dismissed Robin Uthappa and Ambati Rayudu in seventh and ninth over respectively.
Faf du Plessis somewhat resurrected the innings with his fifth half-century of the season.
See the Googly that Dhoni missed
October 7, 2021
PAIN
Me to #Dhoni batting : @ChennaiIPL #Csk #PBKSvCSK pic.twitter.com/aFI9fKk5Qp— Rutwik N (@Rutwik2304) October 7, 2021
Not so Vintage today sadly
Vintage Mahi Chahiye Bsss🥺🤲. #Thala #Dhoni #CSKvDC #WhistlePodu #Yellove pic.twitter.com/zPZZE4K046— Swati Singh💞. (@SinghSwati07) October 7, 2021
Agree ???
Once again #Dhoni fails, again to a spinner. Don't understand why he forces himself up the order overlooking better players. Suddenly #csk is struggling, looks like peaked too early. If CSK loses this match badly chances of playing in the eliminator is a possibility. #IPL2021— 🇮🇳 Natarajan 🇮🇳 STAY HOME 🇮🇳 STAY SAFE 🇮🇳 (@Natraj60) October 7, 2021
Dhoni will come back stronger
Once Upon a Time, There lived a Beast 🔥#MSDhoni #Dhoni #csk #WhistlePodu #Yellove @msdhoni @ChennaiIPL pic.twitter.com/TA1NA76yLW— Harry Potter (@Spidyee007) October 7, 2021
That Sarcasm oh lord !!!!
I really loved the positive mindset of #Dhoni today he should continue doing the same considering both #Jaddu and #Bravo to come next.— Sudhahar VJ (@Sudhahar_msd) October 7, 2021
Dhoni fans are speaking out LOUD
We Live in that society— Kunal (@ja05761656) October 7, 2021
Where those people who don't do anything for country and
Ask MSD to retirement#CSKvsPBKS#Dhoni
Touch patch for CSK fans
#CSKvsPBKS #Dhoni gone for 12#RuturajGaikwad for 12#CSK 80 for 5 after 14 overs— Sunaina Bhola (@sunaina_bhola) October 7, 2021
Thala Fans be like👇👇 pic.twitter.com/EUa3mIdHEg
Unpredictable like his batting
Whats going in Dhoni's mind no one can predict. One day he said he would like to play his farewell match for CSK in chennai and now he said he dont know whether he will play for yellow or not uncertain.#csk #WhistlePodu #Dhoni #MSDhoni— Aman (@AmanDVSJ) October 7, 2021
