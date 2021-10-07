CSK vs PBKS | Twitter reacts as KL Rahul's strikes gigantic six off Josh Hazlewood to become Punjab's leading run-scorer ever

Earlier in the day, CSK coped an early collapse after being asked to bat first by Punjab captain KL Rahul. Arshdeep Singh and Chris Jordan picked two wickets each before spinner Ravi Bishnoi bowled a googly to dismiss MS Dhoni reduced the 3-time champions to 61 for 5 in 12 overs. However, Faf du Plessis' rescued the team once again, scoring 76 off 55 to help CSK end their innings at 134 for 6 in 20 overs.