CSK vs PBKS | Twitter reacts as KL Rahul's strikes gigantic six off Josh Hazlewood to become Punjab's leading run-scorer ever

Facing Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) Josh Hazlewood in the fourth over of the run chase, Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain KL Rahul smashed a gigantic six over midwicket to overtake Shaun Marsh (2,477) as franchise's highest run-scorer in the tournament history. PBKS are chasing a 135-run target in Dubai.
Earlier in the day, CSK coped an early collapse after being asked to bat first by Punjab captain KL Rahul. Arshdeep Singh and Chris Jordan picked two wickets each before spinner Ravi Bishnoi bowled a googly to dismiss MS Dhoni reduced the 3-time champions to 61 for 5 in 12 overs. However, Faf du Plessis' rescued the team once again, scoring 76 off 55 to help CSK end their innings at 134 for 6 in 20 overs.
Notably, CSK have already qualified for the playoffs and a win on Thursday will ensure a top-two finish. For Punjab, a defeat will end their IPL 2021 campaign.
What a shot !!!!!!!!
October 7, 2021
Haha, who did this??
Only This Comes Close To IPL Logo pic.twitter.com/b9kXVx9tQZ— 🅳🅷🅰🅽🆄🆂🅷ᴿᶜᴮ (@Dhanush_raj27) October 7, 2021
Stepping up time and again
Who doesn't love this KL Rahul?— Loftedovercovers (@Loftedovercove1) October 7, 2021
Blood on Punjab's management & middle order for making him play slow before this game 😤#CSKvPBKS
Captain cool
The reason why KL Rahul played sensational today is before PBKS is out of the tournament otherwise Captaincy always overpowered him and he had to play according to conditions because of weak middle order. Today no pressure also last league match before T20 World Cup.— Awarapan 🇮🇳 (@KingSlayer_Rule) October 7, 2021
The fans are loving this
GROUNDBREAKING it is !! But normal Performance considering he's the King of #T20I from #TeamIndia. Well done #KLRahul #PBKSvsCSK #PBKSvCSK— jennifer (@jennife74834570) October 7, 2021
Things you love to see
ABD is overrated genius.. KL Rahul is genuine Genius.. even if KL bats on moon 🌙 I think he will make it look so easy as he is batting on flat track. Any adjective is less for u. #KLRahul #PunjabKings #CSKvsPBKS https://t.co/IQ8WoYmlkk pic.twitter.com/QHIrPc2loI— rohit (@rohitrajoffici5) October 7, 2021
Indeed
It looks like Rahul is playing on a different pitch #CSKvPBKS #KLRahul #MSDhoni #lordshardul pic.twitter.com/Qc6d5x7Vdl— BCCI (@BCCI_2663) October 7, 2021
The new orange cap holder
Orange Cap Holder @klrahul11 #KLRahul #PBKS #PunjabKings #IPL2021 #OrangeCap pic.twitter.com/6PT13TvFgn— DilipKumaR (@TheStrangerRock) October 7, 2021
100%
KLass is permanent so is his consistency. 🙌 What a guy!! #KLRahul #CSKvsPBKS— Kriti Sharma (@Kriti_Sharma01) October 7, 2021
