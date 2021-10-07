 user tracker image
    CSK vs PBKS | Twitter reacts as KL Rahul's strikes gigantic six off Josh Hazlewood to become Punjab's leading run-scorer ever

    Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul

    | Courtesy - IPL

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 6:31 PM

    Facing Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) Josh Hazlewood in the fourth over of the run chase, Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain KL Rahul smashed a gigantic six over midwicket to overtake Shaun Marsh (2,477) as franchise's highest run-scorer in the tournament history. PBKS are chasing a 135-run target in Dubai.

    Earlier in the day, CSK coped an early collapse after being asked to bat first by Punjab captain KL Rahul. Arshdeep Singh and Chris Jordan picked two wickets each before spinner Ravi Bishnoi bowled a googly to dismiss MS Dhoni reduced the 3-time champions to 61 for 5 in 12 overs. However, Faf du Plessis' rescued the team once again, scoring 76 off 55 to help CSK end their innings at 134 for 6 in 20 overs. 

    Notably, CSK have already qualified for the playoffs and a win on Thursday will ensure a top-two finish. For Punjab, a defeat will end their IPL 2021 campaign. 

