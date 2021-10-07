CSK vs PBKS | Twitter reacts as KL Rahul's monstrous innings helps Punjab beat Chennai in 13 overs

Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain KL Rahul won the toss and asked Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to bat first at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The 3-time champions lost wickets at regular intervals and were reduced to 61 for 5 in 12 overs at one stage. However, opener Faf du Plessis stood solid on one end and fired 76 runs off 55 balls to take his team to 134 for 6 in 20 overs.