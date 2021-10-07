CSK vs PBKS | Twitter reacts as KL Rahul's monstrous innings helps Punjab beat Chennai in 13 overs

Today at 8:36 PM
Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul fired 98 not out runs off just 42 balls as his team team beat 3-time champions by 6 wickets and 42 balls remaining in Dubai on Thursday. With the win, Punjab jumped to fifth spot and would now want results of KKR vs RR, and MI vs SRH match to fall in their favour.
Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain KL Rahul won the toss and asked Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to bat first at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The 3-time champions lost wickets at regular intervals and were reduced to 61 for 5 in 12 overs at one stage. However, opener Faf du Plessis stood solid on one end and fired 76 runs off 55 balls to take his team to 134 for 6 in 20 overs.
For Punjab, Mayank Agarwal (12), Sarfaraz Khan (0), Shahrukh Khan (8) and Aiden Markram (13) failed to score big but that hardly matter because of the monstrous innings from their captain KL Rahul. The right-hand batsman fired 7 four and p8 sixes to finish on unbeaten 98 off 42 deliveries. KL Rahul was adjudged Man of the Match for his stellar show.
Absolutely brilliant hitting from KL Rahul, top class . Was a delight to watch. When someone has this kind of ability and can take away the match from any opposition ,why would one play a different role, or be assigned a role anything apart from playing in this style.
