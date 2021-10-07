Ashes 2021 | Ben Stokes undergoes second finger surgery whilst Ashes participation in doubt

Stokes guided the team to a 3-0 win against Pakistan amid being required to inject the painkillers to get through the matches. He was also troubled with the injured left index finger during his stint with Northern Superchargers before announcing his indefinite break from the game on July 26. The 30-year-old was not included in the England squad for the T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates and Oman. With the Ashes negotiations expected to reach its conclusion at the end of this week, he is most certainly expected to miss the trip to Australia - having missed the 2017-18 Ashes tour in the aftermath of the Bristol nightclub incident.