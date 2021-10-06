Washington Sundar will return to cricket in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

The Tamil Nadu team will be led by Dinesh Karthik. while Vijay Shankar has been appointed as the vice-captain. Shankar hasn’t played a game in the ongoing second leg of the IPL on the virtue of being a close contact of T. Natarajan, who is recovering from COVID 19. Tamil Nadu are the defending champion, having defeated Baroda in the final of the previous edition in Ahmedabad, earlier this year.