T20 World Cup 2021 | David Warner will open the batting in the T20 World Cup with me, states Aaron Finch

Australia’s limited-overs captain Aaron has confirmed that David Warner will open the batting with him for Australia in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE and Oman. Aaron Finch is coming off knee surgery and he is confident to play two warm-up games before the showpiece event.

Warner has had a torrid time in the two halves of the IPL so far. In eight matches for Sunrisers Hyderabad, he has managed to score only 195 runs with an average of 24.37 and a strike-rate of 107.73. He was sacked from the captaincy during the first half of the IPL back in India and also was dropped from the playing 11. He was included in the playing the absence of Johnny Bairstow during the ongoing second half of the tournament where he managed to score 0 and 2 in two games. This led to him getting dropped from the team again and replaced by Jason Roy.

However, Finch has backed Warner to be his opening partner in the T20 World Cup in an interaction before departing to the United Arab Emirates.

"Yep, absolutely. He's one of the best players to ever play to play the game for Australia. I've got no doubt that his preparation, while he would love to be playing for Hyderabad no doubt, I know that he's still training away. He'll be good to go," Finch stated.

Warner last played in a T20I against England in September 2020 and has missed 14 T20Is due to a combination of injury, rest and schedule clashes.

Finch will be playing the tournament after the knee surgery because of which he missed the five-match T20I series in Bangladesh. He was doubtful to play the two warm-up games against India and New Zealand before the start of Super 12 rounds but the skipper is confident to play both the matches.

"Over the last couple of weeks my recovery has progressed really well so it's looking more and more likely that I'll be fit and ready to go for them. And just in terms of the intensity that I've been able to train, the amount of accelerations decelerations putting load through my knee, that's all really positive. So, yeah, I've got no issues.

"I had probably my biggest session in terms of fielding, changing direction, and all that stuff with batting involved as well so that's gone as well as it could be. I had a meeting with the surgeon yesterday and he was really happy with where it's at," the Australia skipper said.