T20 World Cup 2021 | Australia have got the squad to win T20 World Cup, states Aaron Finch

Aaron Finch has stated that Australia have got a squad that can win the T20 World Cup, which begins on October 17 in the UAE and Oman. The Australia captain stressed on the importance of the warm-up matches against India and New Zealand in lead up to their campaign which gets underway on October 23.

Australia are heading to the T20 World Cup after losing their last two T20I series against West Indies and Bangladesh respectively. Many of Australia’s key players skipped their recent white-ball series, and few opted out of the ongoing IPL 2021 in UAE. The T20 World Cup is scheduled to begin from October 17 in the UAE and Oman.

Steve Smith is currently plying his trade for Delhi Capitals did not have a great time in the second leg of IPL, while his teammate Marcus Stoinis is undergoing treatment for a hamstring. Meanwhile, fast-bowling spearhead, Pat Cummins played in the first leg of IPL, but refrained from featuring in the second phase. Australia’s limited-overs captain Aaron Finch has not played competitive cricket since the last T20I against West Indies in July this year.

However, Finch is confident that Australia have got a squad to win their maiden T20 World Cup title, regardless of interrupted preparation over the last 18 months.

"We feel as though we've got a squad that can win the World Cup," Finch told reporters on Wednesday, October 6.

"We've had an interrupted preparation like everyone has over the last 18 months. We're still very confident, though.

"We know if we play to our best we're going to be hard to beat ... We've just got to be at our best at the right time."

Australia are placed alongside South Africa, England, and West Indies in Group 1 of the Super 12 stage, where two more teams will be added after the Qualifiers' round.

Speaking on Australia’s preparation ahead of the tournament, Finch stated that the warm-up games against India and New Zealand will be crucial before they begin their campaign against South Africa in Abu Dhabi on October 23.

"The two warmup games and the lead-in to the World Cup is going to be really crucial," Finch said.

"It's a difficult one because ... training indoors or training just in the nets is obviously no comparison obviously to game intensity. But I've got a lot of confidence in the experience of the group. We've got guys who have come off long layoffs before, we've got guys who have come off injuries before. And it's not really all that much different when you're trying to get yourself up to speed quickly."