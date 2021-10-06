Reports | Varun Chakravarthy’s knees are not in the greatest condition, reveals BCCI source

Varun Chakravarthy’s knees are not in the greatest condition according to a BCCI source, who is keeping a tab on the injury management of the mystery spinner from Tamil Nadu. The source added that if not for the T20 World Cup, the Indian Team management wouldn’t have risked playing him.

Varun Chakravarthy is considered as an X-Factor for the Indian team in the T20 World Cup in the UAE and Oman. He has had exceptional performances in the last two IPL seasons for the Kolkata Knight Riders. He has picked 32 wickets in 26 matches so far. In the ongoing season, he has picked 15 wickets in 13 matches with an astonishing economy rate of 6.73 which is why Indian team management is desperate to have Chakravarthy against Pakistan on Sunday, October 24 in Dubai.

"Varun's knees are not in greatest condition. He is in pain and trust me had it not been in a T20 World Cup, perhaps even Indian team management wouldn't have taken the risk of playing him," a BCCI source privy to the development told PTI on condition of anonymity.

"To be 100 percent fit, he might later require an extensive rehab but right now, the focus will be on his pain management during T20 World Cup."

It is understood that KKR medical team is keeping tabs on Varun’s condition alongside the BCCI medical team.

"As far as I know, the KKR's support staff has prepared an elaborate strength and conditioning chart for Varun, which is a part of his larger injury management programme. He also is administered pain killer injections so that he can bowl his four overs without much difficulty.

"These are injections, till the time effect remains it helps the pain to subside. You can't see it on TV, he looks in pain when he is not bowling and moving around the field," the senior official quipped.

It is learnt that the 30-year-old has been advised not to dive while fielding so that it doesn't aggravate his knees. He also has restricted sideways movement.

"Good captains know how to hide a fielder who otherwise is good with his primary skills -- batting or bowling. You need Varun to bowl his four overs, take the regulation catches that comes his way.

"He is not expected to field like a Jaddu (Ravindra Jadeja) or Virat," a senior player who is aware of the situation remarked.