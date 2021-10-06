Reports | England players are set to play the Ashes 2021 after further talks

Ashes will go ahead only when an adequate number of front-line English players agree to participate in the five-match Test series. UK’s Daily Telegraph has reported that the skipper Joe Root has led a group of players willing to play the series. According to the report, Jos Buttler could be the only player who will not tour Australia. Ben Stokes is on an indefinite break from the game after the ODI series against Pakistan at home and Jofra Archer was already unavailable due to injury. CA are yet to officially be informed but will no doubt be breathing a massive sigh of relief given the magnitude of the decision.