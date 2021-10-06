 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    RCB vs SRH | Twitter reacts as Daniel Christian’s stunning caught and bowled sends Jason Roy packing

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Daniel Christian struck twice in the same over to put RCB in command

    | IPL Twitter

    RCB vs SRH | Twitter reacts as Daniel Christian’s stunning caught and bowled sends Jason Roy packing

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 9:05 PM

    Daniel Christian struck removed Priyam Garg and Jason Roy in the same over to dent Sunrisers Hyderabad’s progress during Match 52 of IPL 2021 in Abu Dhabi. The second of those was a result of stunning reflexes from the 38-year-old, as he managed to hold on to a full-blooded smash from Roy.

    Sunrisers lost Abhishek Sharma just in the second over of the innings, after they were sent in to bat by Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli. Jason Roy (44) and Kane Williamson (31) resurrected the innings, before the latter was castled by Harshal Patel.

    Daniel Christian then stepped up, striking two blows in his second over to put RCB in command. Priyam Garg (15) mistimed one to deep mid-wicket, but the major highlight was Roy’s wicket, as the 38-year-old Australian juggled and managed to hold on to the ball, after it was smashed back hard by the batsman.

    Abdul Samad fell to Yuzvendra Chahal soon after, as SRH stumbled from 84/1 to 107/5. Christian returned with 2/14 from his three-over spell.

    INCREDIBLE!

    WHAT A CATCH!

    WHAT AN OVER!

    TERRIFIC!

    WOWW!

    ROY IS GONE!

    BEST!

    CELEBRATION!

    AGE IS JUST A NUMBER!

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down