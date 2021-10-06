RCB vs SRH | Twitter reacts as Daniel Christian’s stunning caught and bowled sends Jason Roy packing

Today at 9:05 PM
Daniel Christian struck removed Priyam Garg and Jason Roy in the same over to dent Sunrisers Hyderabad’s progress during Match 52 of IPL 2021 in Abu Dhabi. The second of those was a result of stunning reflexes from the 38-year-old, as he managed to hold on to a full-blooded smash from Roy.
Sunrisers lost Abhishek Sharma just in the second over of the innings, after they were sent in to bat by Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli. Jason Roy (44) and Kane Williamson (31) resurrected the innings, before the latter was castled by Harshal Patel.
Daniel Christian then stepped up, striking two blows in his second over to put RCB in command. Priyam Garg (15) mistimed one to deep mid-wicket, but the major highlight was Roy’s wicket, as the 38-year-old Australian juggled and managed to hold on to the ball, after it was smashed back hard by the batsman.
Abdul Samad fell to Yuzvendra Chahal soon after, as SRH stumbled from 84/1 to 107/5. Christian returned with 2/14 from his three-over spell.
INCREDIBLE!
October 6, 2021
WHAT A CATCH!
This is Just Incredible Catch taken by Daniel Christian. #RCBvSRH pic.twitter.com/3QHbrBKpme— CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) October 6, 2021
WHAT AN OVER!
What an over by Dan Christian, two wickets in the over and both of dangerous batsmen. First Priyam Garg and then Jason Roy, fantastic by Christian.— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 6, 2021
TERRIFIC!
What a catch by Dan Christian, great reflex from Dan, he is 38 and he has been terrific in putting efforts. #IPL2021— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 6, 2021
WOWW!
Moises. Shahbaz. Neesham. Dan Christian. It's the season of the 8504th bowlers to take wickets.— Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) October 6, 2021
ROY IS GONE!
Good reflex return catch from Christian to dismiss Roy pic.twitter.com/4x1rv5K0x5— dånı_Î_Chåmp§ (@DanielSamsDolan) October 6, 2021
BEST!
Daniel Christian picked 2 Wickets in an Over. And also taken a Incredible catch. #RCBvSRH pic.twitter.com/dfSzxQ2VRq— Alerts and Updates (@alertandupdate) October 6, 2021
CELEBRATION!
Daniel Christian's Celebration. #RCBvSRH pic.twitter.com/KUytv3VkIU— CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) October 6, 2021
AGE IS JUST A NUMBER!
Daniel Christian picked 2 Wickets in an Over. And also taken a Incredible catch. #RCBvSRH— CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) October 6, 2021
