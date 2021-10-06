RCB vs SRH | Twitter reacts as acrobatic Kane Williamson runs Glenn Maxwell out brilliantly

Yesterday at 11:13 PM
In an outstanding piece of fielding, Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson ran Glenn Maxwell out to end the latter’s blitz in Match 52 of IPL 2021 in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. It ended a 54-run stand between Devdutt Padikkal and Glenn Maxwell, during Royal Challengers Bangalore’s chase of 142.
Glenn Maxwell took on the Sunrisers Hyderabad bowlers from the word go, striking two sixes off Rashid Khan and three boundaries to put RCB in firm control during their run-chase of 142. The Australian threatened to take the game away single-handedly, before Kane Williamson’s brilliance in the field cut-short his stay for a 25-ball 40.
Devdutt Padikkal placed a back-of-a-length ball from Rashid Khan in front of cover and called for a non-existent single. Williamson, stationed at short extra cover, sprinted across, gathered the ball and fired a direct hit at the strikers’ end to have Glenn Maxwell short by a fair distance.
It proved to be major turning point at the end, as SRH clinched a last-over thriller by four runs.
