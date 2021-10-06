‘It’s scary how people behave on social media’ – Wasim Akram on his reluctance to coach Pakistan

Wasim Akram has stated that the way people behave in social media is scary, and that is the major reason for his reluctance to coach the Pakistan cricket team. Akram further added that he does not have the patience to tolerate the misbehaviour against coaches and seniors on social media.

Wasim Akram was part of the Pakistan's World Cup winning squad in 1992, and was named the Player of the Match in the final for his all-round brilliance. Seven years later, he captained the team to the finals of the 1999 World Cup, in which they went down to Steve Waugh's Australia.

Post retirement, he worked as the director and bowling coach of PSL franchise Islamabad United during the 2016 and 2017 seasons. Currently, he is the chairman and bowling coach of Karachi Kings, and also serves as Vice President of Kashmir Premier League. He had also coached the Kolkata Knight Riders during the start of the decade, and played his part in their 2012 and 2014 title wins.

However, the former Pakistan captain has opened up on why he is reluctant to coach the national team. Akram stated that the way people behave in social media is scary and that is one of the reasons that is pulling him back from coaching Pakistan. He cited example of how how Ravi Shastri, team India's head coach, has been attacked on social media, whenever the team fails to perform.

"Sometimes you do well, sometimes you lose. But tell me do we see this sort of extreme reaction or misbehaviour in other countries. Have you seen Ravi Shastri being treated this way on social media? It is pretty scary for me the way people behave on social media," Akram said during an interview in CricketPakistan.com.pk's YouTube channel.

Akram, who featured in 356 ODIs and 104 Tests for Pakistan, stated that he does not have the patience to tolerate the misbehavior against coaches and seniors on social media. He further added that the fans should be careful about the language they use.

"I can't stand misbehaviour from anyone and I am not stupid I see how people misbehave and insult coaches/seniors on the social media if the team is not doing well. I don't think I have the patience for that.

"I just think we need to ponder on the fact that whatever we say on social media reflects on what we are," he added.

Akram further stated that players call him whenever they need help from him, and he is always happy to contribute for the betterment of Pakistan cricket.

"So it is not as if I am totally cut off from the players. They call me when they want any help or advice and I love contributing to Pakistan Cricket," he said.