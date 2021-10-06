IPL 2021 | Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad- BONS preview, head to head, where to watch, and betting tips

Royal Challengers Bangalore will square off against Sunrisers Hyderabad in match no 52 of the IPL 2021 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, October 6. Bangalore registered a 6 run victory against Punjab in their last match while Hyderabad tasted defeat by 6 wickets versus Kolkata.

Royal Challengers Bangalore(RCB) will play against Sunrisers Hyderabad(SRH) and this match will not change anything in the scenario of qualification to playoffs as the fate of both teams is sealed. RCB are already qualified for playoffs whereas SRH have pride to play for in their next two matches.

RCB won by 6 runs against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their last game. Batting first, RCB scored a total of 164 with Glenn Maxwell being the best batsman for the team. Maxwell scored 57 runs from 33 balls and played a crucial knock. Defending the target, Yuzvendra Chahal exploited the conditions helpful for spin and picked 3 wickets for 29 runs in his spell. RCB bowlers restricted PBKS for 158 and won the game by 6 runs. Maxwell consistently scoring runs is the biggest positive for the team at the moment. The form of AB de Villiers is an issue of concern and the problem can hurt more in case Maxwell departs early and RCB might lack a finisher then.

SRH lost their last match by 6 wickets against Kolkata Knight Riders(KKR). The batting unit of SRH disappointed again and scored a total of only 115 runs batting first. Kane Williamson was the highest run-scorer for the team with a knock of 26 runs. Chasing 116 was an easy task for KKR and they completed the task in 19.4 wickets with a loss of 4 wickets. For SRH, this season is turning out to be disastrous. The batting unit has failed miserably and they have not been able to score winning totals. The way Umran Malik bowled in the last match, his pace can make him a good bowler. SRH might give him another opportunity in the fixture against RCB.

Form Guide

Royal Challengers Bangalore - W W W L L

Three wins from five matches is not a very impressive record but three wins in the last three matches show the winning streak of RCB. The franchise is carrying their winning momentum forward and they will like to do so in the match against SRH too. For RCB, the form of AB de Villiers is a bit of an issue. Also, they need their bowlers to pick wickets in the powerplay.

Sunrisers Hyderabad - L L W L L

One victory from five fixtures is a very poor record and that’s how the season has panned out for SRH. The disappointing performance from players, especially the batting unit has knocked them out early in the tournament.

Head to head

Both the teams have played 19 matches against each other. SRH won 10 while RCB have been the winners on 8 occasions and 1 match ended without result. The average score for SRH is 167 against RCB while 158 is the average score for RCB.

David Warner has scored 647 runs versus RCB while Virat Kohli has scored 564 runs against SRH. Yuzvendra Chahal has picked 16 wickets against SRH whereas Bhuvneshwar Kumar has 15 wickets to his name against RCB.

BONS Royal Challengers Bangalore Predicted XI

Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat (wk), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Daniel Christian, George Garton, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

BONS Sunrisers Hyderabd Predicted XI

Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, Sandeep Sharm

BONS Match Prediction

With the RCB batting unit performing well collectively and also bowlers like Harshal Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal picking wickets regularly, RCB are favourites to win the contest.

Pitch Report

The last match between Rajasthan and Chennai on this ground was an absolute run-fest. The team winning the toss should opt to bowl first. Chasing will be easy on this pitch. Also, there were signs of dew factor coming into play in the last match and so the team winning the toss should also consider this. The match might be a high-scoring encounter and a score around 190-200 might be considered a par score subject to some good bowling.

Match info

Match - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2021 Match 52

Date - 6 October 2021

Time - 7:30 PM IST

Venue - Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi