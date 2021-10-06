IPL 2021 | MS Dhoni wishes to play his last game for CSK in Chennai

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni has announced the possible venue of his last match as a CSK player in the next IPL season. Earlier, the former India captain announced his retirement from international cricket in August 2020 and has struggled with the bat in the last two seasons of the IPL.

Dhoni has had mixed fortunes as a captain. Last year Chennai was the first team to be eliminated from the tournament for the first time in the history of the Indian Premier League. This year, they have already qualified for the playoffs and are fighting for the top two finish before the playoffs. His struggles with the bat have raised some questions about whether he will play the next IPL or not. In the ongoing season, Dhoni has managed to score only 84 runs with a meagre average of 14. Addressing his future, the former India captain has announced the possible venue of his last match as a CSK player.

"When it comes to farewell, you can still come and see me play for CSK and that can be my farewell game. So, you will still get that opportunity to bid me farewell. Hopefully, we will come to see Chennai and play my last game over there and we can meet fans there," Dhoni said while interacting with fans during the 75th year celebrations of 'India Cements' held virtually.

"We are a process-driven team, we believe in the process and we know that if we follow the process if we execute the plans well, if we do the small things right, we will get the desired result, we know the result is a byproduct and that also keeps us calm," he added.

"We live in the moment and enjoy each other's company. We know that if we play to our potential, we can beat the opposition. If the opposition has to beat us, they have to play better cricket."

When asked about whether he would be interested in a career in Bollywood after retirement from cricket, Dhoni said that it is not his cup of tea.

"You know Bollywood is not really my cup of tea. As far as advertisements are concerned, I am happy to do them. When it comes to movies, I feel it's a very tough profession and very difficult to manage. "I would let the film stars do it because they are really good at it. I will stick to cricket. The closest I can come to acting is advertisements and nothing more than that," he signed off.