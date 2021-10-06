If Pakistan make changes in World T20 squad then chief selector must ethically resign, opines Rashid Latif

Today at 3:09 PM
Rashid Latif is of the opinion that PCB chief selector Muhammad Wasim should ethically resign if any changes are made to the Pakistan World T20 squad. He also shared his thoughts on the upcoming T20 World Cup saying that India and England are the most balanced sides in the tournament
ICC T20 World Cup 2021 is all set to resume from 17 October. The Pakistan squad for the upcoming event was announced last month. Pakistan selectors with the chief selector Muhammad Wasim faced a lot of backlash over their squad selection, while Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis resigned from their positions in the coaching staff after the announcement.
The main criticism of the squad selection was because of the omission of Shoaib Malik and Sarfaraz Ahmed from the team. Also, Fakhar Zaman was named in reserves and some of the selected players have failed to perform in the ongoing National T20 Championship. Sharing his views on the issue of team selection, former Pakistan cricketer Rashid Latif has opined that if the selectors do changes in the squad they all should resign including chief selectors as it suggests that the selectors failed to select the team earlier.
"Now if they go ahead and make changes in the main 15-member squad then the chief selector must ethically resign and so should the other selectors. Because they are responsible for selecting the squad and if changes are made it means they failed to do their jobs properly the first time around," Latif said to PTI.
Pakistan will leave on a chartered flight for the World Cup on October 15. They will face arch-rivals India on October 24 in their first match of the tournament. Revealing his choices for the strong contenders of the trophy Latif said that India and England are the most balanced teams while West Indies will remain as one of the most dangerous sides in the tournament.
"India and England appear to be the most balanced sides in the tournament while West Indies always remain a dangerous side but I wouldn't write Pakistan off as if they click they could gain momentum and surprise many people," he concluded.
