If Pakistan make changes in World T20 squad then chief selector must ethically resign, opines Rashid Latif

The main criticism of the squad selection was because of the omission of Shoaib Malik and Sarfaraz Ahmed from the team. Also, Fakhar Zaman was named in reserves and some of the selected players have failed to perform in the ongoing National T20 Championship. Sharing his views on the issue of team selection, former Pakistan cricketer Rashid Latif has opined that if the selectors do changes in the squad they all should resign including chief selectors as it suggests that the selectors failed to select the team earlier.