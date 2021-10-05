T20 World Cup 2021 | Don’t think India can compete with Pakistan, believes Abdul Razzaq

Today at 12:44 PM
Former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq believes that Indian team can't compete with Pakistan as both the teams don't play bilateral cricket in recent times. Razzaq added that the players produced in Pakistan are unique referring to the ability to absorb pressure and thrive in high-pressure games.
Razzaq was speaking on the talk show on Pakistani channel ARY News. The host of the show asked Razzaq about whether the pacers of India and Pakistan have any match to which the former all-rounder said talent produced in Pakistan is unique and India cricket doesn’t have the kind of talent Pakistan has.
"I don't think India can compete with Pakistan. The kind of talent Pakistan has is entirely different and this I don't think is a good thing for cricket that India and Pakistan are not having matches. It used to be an exciting prospect and give players the opportunity to show how much pressure they could handle. So that has gone missing. I feel that had it continued, people would have found out that the kind of talent Pakistan has, India does not," Razzaq had said on ARY News.
The 41-year-old comments weren’t limited to the talent produced by the neighbouring nations. He reckons that Pakistan has produced better players than India while comparing the greatest ever players from both the countries.
"India too has a good team, I'm not saying anything otherwise. Even they have good players. But if you look at it potential wise, we had Imran Khan, they had Kapil Dev. If you are to compare, then Imran Khan was a lot better. Then we had Wasim Akram, they did not have a player of that calibre," he added.
"We had Javed Miandad, and they had Gavaskar. There is no comparison. Then we had Inzamam, Yousuf, Younis, Shahid Afridi… they had Dravid, Sehwag. If you look at it overall, Pakistan have always produced good players. All these are big reasons. This is why India don't want to play against us."
India and Pakistan will face each other on October 24 at the T20 World Cup in Dubai for the first time in international cricket since the 2019 World Cup in England.
