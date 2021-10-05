T20 WC 2021 | Sam Curran ruled out of IPL and T20 World Cup with lower-back injury.

England all-rounder Sam Curran has been ruled out of the IPL and T20 World Cup with a lower-back injury. Curran complained about the back pain after Chennai Super Kings' match against the Rajasthan Royals on Saturday. Brother Tom has been roped in as his replacement in England's T20 World Cup squad.

Sam Curran, who represents the Chennai Super Kings in IPL, has been ruled out of the remainder of the 2021 edition and the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup with a lower-back injury. Curran complained of back pain after CSK's match against the Rajasthan Royals on Saturday, and was immediately taken for scans, which revealed of the injury. The 23-year-old all-rounder will fly back to England for further medical treatment.

Sam’s brother, Tom Curran has been drafted into the squad as a replacement. Reece Topley, the left-arm seamer has been added as a travelling reserve.

“Sam Curran complained of back pain after Chennai Super Kings Indian Premier League fixture on Saturday against Rajasthan Royals,” the ECB release stated.

“Results of the scan revealed the injury. He will fly back to the UK in the next couple of days and will have further scans and a full review later this week from the ECB’s medical team.

“Curran’s brother, Tom, has been drafted into England’s squad for the T20 World Cup. In addition, Surrey’s Reece Topley has been added as a travelling reserve. Topley will join the England party in due course.

"The England players and management not at the IPL arrived at their Muscat base earlier today and will remain in Oman until 16 October before moving to Dubai for the start of the tournament."

England will begin their campaign against reigning champions West Indies on October 23 in Dubai.

Travelling reserves:Liam Dawson, Reece Topley, James Vince