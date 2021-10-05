T20 WC 2021 | Barring injury, India should not make any changes to T20 World Cup squad, says Ajit Agarkar

Today at 5:52 PM
Ajit Agarkar feels that India should not make changes to their T20 World Cup squad, unless there is an injury. The former India pacer further added that the team should stick to the selected squad by showing faith in the players as things can turn around very quickly before the end of IPL.
The BCCI last month announced a 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup which begins on October 17 in UAE and Oman. However, the performance of Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Rahul Chahar, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the second leg of IPL has raised concerns for many ahead of the ICC mega event.
Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, and Shikhar Dhawan were excluded from the 15-member squad, and considering their performance in the second phase of IPL 2021 many believe that these players should be called up for the marquee event. The national teams are allowed to make changes to their T20 World Cup squad till October 10.
Meanwhile, Ajit Agarkar, who was part of India’s T20 World Cup victory in 2007, stated that India should stick to the selected squad and there is no point in changing the team unless there is an injury. He further added that the team management have to show faith in the players, as things can turn around quickly before the end of the IPL.
“In my opinion, once you have picked the squad for World Cup barring injury I don’t think you should make any changes,” said Agarkar on Star Sports.
“Yes, there are guys at the moment who are not in their great form, but it only takes one innings whether it's bowling or batting - to change that form around, and that could still happen before the end of the IPL.
"So, if you think that’s the best 15 you’ve picked going to the World Cup, my personal opinion, I would stick with it, because you gotta show faith in people even when things are not looking so good, because things can turn around very quickly.”
India will begin their campaign against Pakistan on October 24 in Dubai.
