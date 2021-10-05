RCB vs SRH: Three bets which can fetch you big bucks from Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2021 fixture

Third-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on the bottom-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 52 of IPL 2021 in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, October 6. The match will feature modern-day stalwarts Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Williamson, Jason Roy and Rashid Khan.

Virat Kohli to score 50 @2.72

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain did not have a great start to the second phase of IPL 2021, but he scored back-to-back fifties against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and reigning champions Mumbai Indians (MI).

However, Kohli could not cross over 25 runs in his last two outings for RCB. Kohli has the joint-most 50-plus scores (4) against SRH in the IPL along with MS Dhoni, Ambati Rayudu, Ajinkya Rahane and Shane Watson. The 32-year-old scored 32 runs off 29 balls against SRH when they met in the Indian leg of IPL 2021. After a thrilling six-run victory against Punjab Kings by six runs on Sunday, the RCB captain will look to unleash his batting skills against bottom-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad in Abu Dhabi.

Jason Roy to score over 25.5 runs @1.87

Jason Roy made his debut for the Hyderabad-based franchise against Rajasthan Royals and scored a brisk half-century and guided his team to victory. But, the opening batsman could not make an impact in the last two matches as he could only manage 2 and 10 against Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders respectively.

The RCB bowlers have failed to scalp wickets in the powerplay in recent matches, and should the trend continue, Roy won't find it difficult to score quick runs in the initial overs to build a strong base for his team. The 31-year-old will look to add firepower to his batting and dominate the RCB bowlers in the powerplay, thereby setting the tone for his side.

Sunrisers Hyderabad to win @2.73

Sunrisers Hyderabad suffered a six-run defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore when they met last time in Chennai during the Indian leg of IPL 2021. But, SRH who beat the Virat Kohli-led side in the 2016 IPL final, hold a slight edge in their overall encounters over the years with 10 wins to eight losses, while one game ended in no-result. The Kane Williamson-led side could turn out to be the party spoilers for RCB, who now eye the top two spots on the points table.

Batting has been a major concern for SRH, and none of their batsmen feature in the top 15 leading run-scorera list for the season. Whereas, Rashid Khan holds the sixth spot in the highest wicket taker’s list with 15 wickets from 12 matches, while maintaining an impressive economy of 6.16.

Williamson could be the star batter for his side, having scored 320 runs at 64.00, while striking at 139.74 in seven innings against RCB. RCB have recent form on their side, but with the tournament nearing its business end, an upset is never far away.

