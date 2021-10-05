 user tracker image
    MI vs RR | Twitter reacts as Mumbai Indians storm past Rajasthan Royals to keep playoffs hopes alive

    Mumbai Indians registered a thumping eight-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 10:57 PM

    Jimmy Neesham and Nathan Coulter Nile excelled with the ball as Mumbai Indians restricted Rajasthan Royals to 90/9 in a must-win game in Sharjah on Tuesday. It took MI just 8.2 overs to seal an eight-wicket win, which ensured that the five-time champions remained in contention for IPL 2021 playoffs.

    Jimmy Neesham, playing his first game in IPL 2021 UAE leg, made an instant impact with his highly impressive spell of 3/12. Nathan Coulter Nile and Jaspirt Bumrah bagged four and two wickets respectively while conceding 14 runs each, as the Rajasthan Royals managed a mere 90/9 after being put in to bat.

    Rohit Sharma got his side off to a flyer with a 13-ball 22, before Ishan Kishan, replacing Quinton de Kock in the XI, took over with an unbeaten 25-ball 50. MI won with a staggering 70 balls to spare, which marked their second-largest win in IPL in terms of balls remaining.

    Their net run-rate (NRR) took a massive shot from -0.453 to -0.048, as they jumped up two spots to take the fifth position in the IPL 2021 points table. However, they’d still have to depend on the KKR-RR result, even if they do win their last league fixture against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in Abu Dhabi on Friday, October 8.

