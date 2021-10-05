MI vs RR | Twitter reacts as golden-arm Jimmy Neesham weaves magic on IPL return

Today at 9:37 PM
Jimmy Neesham, playing only his second game for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2021, dented Rajasthan Royals with impressive returns of 3/12 in Sharjah on Tuesday. Neesham got Sanju Samson on the first ball of his spell, before dismissing Shivam Dube and Rahul Tewatia to cap off a highly successful outing.
In a must-win game for both teams, Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to field. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Evin Lewis took 21 off the first two overs before Nathan Coulter Nile had the former caught behind. Lewis struck three fours and a six during his 19-ball 24 - an innings that was cut short by Jasprit Bumrah.
Jimmy Neesham then took over, having an in-form Sanju Samson caught at backward point on the first ball of his spell. Shivam Dube inside-edged one onto his stumps, while Rahul Tewatia nicked one behind while attempting a pull on the last ball of Neesham’s spell.
Coulter Nile bettered Neesham's effort with 4/14, while Bumrah bagged two wickets as MI restricted RR to 90/9 in 20 overs.
What a huge wicket!
October 5, 2021
Definitely on fire today
JIMMY NEESHAM has struck on his first delivery 🔥#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #IPL2021 #RRvMI pic.twitter.com/v0ExTcUxUR— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) October 5, 2021
A superb spell on display
Magnificent spell of bowling by #JimmyNeesham #MIvRR #IPL2021 @mipaltan #Mi— Vinay Kumar R (@Vinay_Kumar_R) October 5, 2021
One word - MAGNIFICIENT
@JimmyNeesh bro one word about your bowling today 😼#MumbaiIndians #MIvsRR #jimmyneesham— Caught_Behind (@GULLYCRICKET7) October 5, 2021
We saw it today!
#JimmyNeesham used the opportunity so well.— JK (@jkmdleo) October 5, 2021
Overs: 4
Runs: 12
Wickets: 3@JimmyNeesh#IPL2021 #RRvMI pic.twitter.com/xxDehB8quZ
Yes, we wish he played earlier
Where were you, jimmy neesham? Hope @mipaltan got the answer today about why were they struggling to qualify for the playoffs 💁♀️💁♀️— BackTheBlackcaps (@SomyaSh16904323) October 5, 2021
Never ever underestimate the Kiwi power. You got that ?#JimmyNeesham #MIPaltan #MIvRR
Proud fans
Jimmy has done his job💙🤗— akashhadagali (@akashhadagali8) October 5, 2021
Please do make him to enjoy his bonus by winning this match for him.#JimmyNeesham #MumbaiIndians
Big game player
#JimmyNeesham makes it count. Makes a Naasham out of #RajasthanRoyals #HallaBol Nathan Coulter Nile edges ahead in the wickets Tally but Jimmy gets the big ones#MIvsRR #RRVMI #MIvsRR #RRvsMI #IPL2O21 #IPL2021 #IPL— TweeterDude (@TweeterDude11) October 5, 2021
Outstanding reading!
W, 0, 0, 1, 1, 0, 0, 1, W, 1, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 1, 0, 1, 0, 1, 1, 1, 0, W— jennifer (@jennife74834570) October 5, 2021
What a spell from Jimmy Neesham #jimmyneesham #MIPaltan #MIVSRR #RRvsMI #IPL2O21
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Jimmy Neesham
- Sanju Samson
- Nathan Coulter Nile
- Ipl
- Ipl 2021
- Indian Premier League
- Indian Premier League 2021
- Mumbai Indians
- Rajasthan Royals
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.