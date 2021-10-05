 user tracker image
    MI vs RR | Twitter reacts as golden-arm Jimmy Neesham weaves magic on IPL return

    Neesham returned 3-12 from his four-over spell against Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 9:37 PM

    Jimmy Neesham, playing only his second game for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2021, dented Rajasthan Royals with impressive returns of 3/12 in Sharjah on Tuesday. Neesham got Sanju Samson on the first ball of his spell, before dismissing Shivam Dube and Rahul Tewatia to cap off a highly successful outing.

    In a must-win game for both teams, Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to field. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Evin Lewis took 21 off the first two overs before Nathan Coulter Nile had the former caught behind. Lewis struck three fours and a six during his 19-ball 24 - an innings that was cut short by Jasprit Bumrah.

    Jimmy Neesham then took over, having an in-form Sanju Samson caught at backward point on the first ball of his spell. Shivam Dube inside-edged one onto his stumps, while Rahul Tewatia nicked one behind while attempting a pull on the last ball of Neesham’s spell.

    Coulter Nile bettered Neesham's effort with 4/14, while Bumrah bagged two wickets as MI restricted RR to 90/9 in 20 overs.

