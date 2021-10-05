IPL 2021 | Ravindra Jadeja has got everything, he is a perfect T20 all-rounder, states Michael Vaughan

Today at 10:31 AM
Michael Vaughan has praised the Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja saying that he is a perfect all-rounder for the T20 format. Jadeja is currently playing in the second leg of IPL 2021 in the UAE and will be participating in the T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE and Oman.
Jadeja has had a terrific time with both bat and ball in the ongoing IPL so far. With the bat, he has amassed 212 runs in 13 games with the career best average of 70.66 and the strike-rate of 152.51. With the ball too, he has had an impressive season as he has picked 10 wickets with an average of 27.70 and an economy rate of 6.75. The former England captain has termed the Saurashtra all-rounder as the perfect T20 cricketer. Vaughan said the talented all-rounder brings a lot to the table with his multidimensional abilities.
“He [Ravindra Jadeja] is outstanding, he's just got everything. If you are building a T20 cricketer, if you are building a batter, you go for Chris Gayle’s power or Virat Kohli's finesse. But if you are looking to build a cricketer from scratch, you'll almost start with Ravindra Jadeja because he offers you everything,” Vaughan told Cricbuzz.
“He is an unbelievable fielder, he can bowl brilliant left-arm spin, if there is an element of turn in the surface, he is as good as any. Obviously, with the bat, he can play the anchor role if you lose early wickets, he can also come in with 15 balls to go and pretty much go on from ball 01. He is the perfect T20 cricketer,” he added.
Ravindra Jadeja has amassed 2371 runs with an average of 26.94 and has picked 124 wickets with an average of 30.21 in his IPL career so far since making his debut for the inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals in 2008.
