IPL 2021 | Ravindra Jadeja has got everything, he is a perfect T20 all-rounder, states Michael Vaughan

Jadeja has had a terrific time with both bat and ball in the ongoing IPL so far. With the bat, he has amassed 212 runs in 13 games with the career best average of 70.66 and the strike-rate of 152.51. With the ball too, he has had an impressive season as he has picked 10 wickets with an average of 27.70 and an economy rate of 6.75. The former England captain has termed the Saurashtra all-rounder as the perfect T20 cricketer. Vaughan said the talented all-rounder brings a lot to the table with his multidimensional abilities.