IPL 2021 | Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians- BONS preview, head to head, where to watch, and betting tips

Rajasthan Royals will be up against Mumbai Indians in match no 51 of the IPL 2021 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, October 5. Rajasthan Royals outplayed Chennai Super Kings by 7 wickets in their last match while Mumbai Indians suffered a defeat at the hands of Delhi Capitals by 4 wickets.

BONS Preview

Rajasthan Royals(RR) will lock horns with Mumbai Indians(MI) with both teams eyeing to get two points and better their Net Run Rate to stay in the contention for a spot in the playoffs. Both teams have 10 points as the race for fourth place finish has become exciting after Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) beating Punjab Kings (PBKS) to become the third team after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC) to qualify for the playoffs.

RR won against Chennai Super Kings(CSK) by 7 wickets in a match where the batsmen were dealing only in boundaries. Bowling first, RR bowlers were slightly expensive and the opposition set a target of 190 for them, The bowling performance by Rahul Tewatia was superb as he picked 3 wickets in his four overs. Chasing the target Yashasvi Jaiswal demolished the CSK bowling lineup and played a match-winning knock of 21 balls 50. The form of Tewatia, Shivam Dube and Jaiswal are the positives for the team. They need a finisher in the batting lineup and a pace bowler who will pick early wickets in the powerplay.

The sudden dip in the form of MI is a sign of worry for the team. They played against Delhi Capitals(DC) on an extremely difficult surface and could manage a total of 129 while batting first. Suryakumar Yadav, who scored 33 off 26, has shown glimpses of return to form in the last match and the defending champions will expect him to go big on Monday. Delhi chased the target in 19.1 overs despite losing three early wickets. Bumrah leaked 29 runs and picked a single wicket in his spell while Coulter-Nile gave 19 runs and dismissed a single batsman. Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, and Krunal Pandya have not performed according to their reputations and the trio will have to step up if at all Mumbai are to quailfy for the playoffs. Rohit Sharma had balamed the batting unit after the defeat against Delhi.

Form Guide

Rajasthan Royals- W L L L W

Three defeats in the last five games is a worrisome sign for the Rajasthan franchise. They need more consistency to qualify for playoffs as their Net Run Rate (NRR) is lower than that of four and fifth-placed KKR and PBKS respectively. RR would be hoping another solid hitting from Dube and Yashasvi. Also, the pace bowlers need to take wickets at regular intervals for the team.

Mumbai Indians - L W L L L

Only one win from the last five games is a very poor record for MI. After the resumption of the second leg, especially, Mumbai seem to have lost the plot. As a result of the sudden dip in the form, the team is now in a state where they are on the verge of being knocked out from the race to playoffs. For MI, they need to work on their batting and someone needs to finish the innings for the team.

Head to head

Both teams have played 26 fixtures against each other and the matchup has been quite close. MI has won 13 matches, while RR were the winners on 12 occasions. One match ended without a result. The average score for MI is 164 against RR and RR has an average total of 159 versus MI.

Sanju Samson has scored 527 runs playing against Mumbai while Kieron Pollard has amassed 373 runs. Pollard has 15 wickets to his name versus RR.

BONS Mumbai Indians Predicted XI

Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

BONS Rajasthan Royals Predicted XI

Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Shivam Dube, Glenn Phillips, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Akash Singh, Mayank Markande, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman

BONS Match Prediction

Things are not going in favour of Mumbai Indians for now but this is when the team performs the best. The Rohit Sharma-led team has a knack of bouncing back from tough situations. If the batting unit clicks together, Rajasthan will have a tough time against Mumbai.

Pitch Report

Sharjah Cricket Stadium has been a very different surface this season than the way it used to be traditionally. The pitch is assisting spin bowlers as it has become slow in nature. Also as the tournament progresses the pitch will become slower and we might witness few more low-scoring contests. The team winning the toss should opt to bat first as batting in the second half will get more difficult. Anything above 140 might be a good total on this pitch subject to the fact that spinners bowl in the right channels.

Match info

Match - Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2021 Match 51

Date - 5 October 2021

Time - 7:30 PM IST

Venue - Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Sharjah