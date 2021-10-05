IPL 2021 | MS Dhoni wasn’t the only one who struggled, points Stephen Fleming

Chennai Super Kings were put into bat after Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss and elected to field first. Chennai got off to a decent start as they scored 48 runs for the loss of two wickets having lost both the in-form openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis. Chennai’s batters struggled after the powerplay as they were unable to score against the spin-bowling duo of Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin. CSK lost the wickets of Moeen Ali and Robin Uthappa to Axar and Ashwin respectively inside nine overs. Ambati Rayadu and MS Dhoni steadied the ship with the partnership of 70 runs for the fifth wicket before Dhoni was caught behind by Delhi skipper Rishabh Pant off the bowling of Avesh Khan. Dhoni struggled to break free as he could score only 18 runs in 27 balls with no boundaries and a strike-rate of 66.66.