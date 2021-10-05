IPL 2021 | Looks like Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan have relaxed a bit after India call-up, says Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar feels that Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan’s shot selection has been their undoing in the second leg of IPL 2021. Gavaskar further added that Hardik Pandya not bowling in the IPL is a big blow not just for the Mumbai Indians, but also for team India ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Mumbai Indians (MI) did not have a great start to the second phase of IPL 2021, and the five-time IPL Champions are currently placed at the seventh spot on the points table. The famed batting line-up have failed to fire, and the Rohit Sharma-led side have a tough task ahead to make into tne playoffs.

Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan, who played a crucial role in MI’s title win in 2020, haven't quite hit their best in the second leg of IPL 2021.

Sunil Gavaskar wondered if both Suryakumar and Ishan have relaxed a bit after getting the India cap, and stated that the duo’s shot selection in recent matches has cost them dearly.

"I think it looks to me like, Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan have just relaxed a little bit after getting the India cap. They might not have, but some of the shots they are playing - it looks like they are trying to play these big shots just because they are India players," Gavaskar said on Star Sports show Cricket Connected.

"Sometimes what happens is, you gotta give yourself a little bit of time, and you gotta get your shot selection right. And I think that is where they have missed this time around, where their shot selection has not been exactly correct, and that's why they've got out cheaply."

Expressing his opinion on Hardik Pandya not bowling in the IPL, the former India captain stated that it is a big blow not just for the Mumbai Indians, but also for the national team in build-up to the T20 World Cup.

"Hardik Pandya, not bowling is a big blow, not just for Mumbai Indians, but for India as well, because he was taken in the team as an all-rounder," Gavaskar remarked. "And if you are in the team, batting at No.6 or No.7, and you're not able to bowl, then it makes it difficult for the captain. He doesn't get the flexibility and option, that is so required for somebody batting at No.6 or 7 like an all-rounder."

Mumbai Indians will be up against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Tuesday, October 5 in a must-win game. A defeat would end their chances of making into the top-four.