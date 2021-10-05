IPL 2021 | 'I will be back stronger' – injured Sam Curran confident of speedy recovery

After getting ruled out of IPL and T20 World Cup with a lower-back injury, Sam Curran is confident that he will get back stronger. Curran complained of back pain after Chennai Super Kings’ match against the Rajasthan Royals on Saturday and was immediately taken for scans, which revealed the injury.

The all-rounder is confident that he will be back soon stronger and extended his gratitude towards the Chennai Super Kings franchise and fans for their support during the last two seasons. The 23-year-old further expressed his disappointment in missing the remainder of the IPL and the T20 World Cup which begins on October 17.

"Unfortunately I have received a gutting news that I will unfortunately be missing the remainder of the IPL season and the World Cup. Extremely gutted...absolutely loved my time with Chennai this season," Sam Curran said in a video posted on CSK Twitter handle.

"It hasn't really sunk in yet but I'm leaving the team in a fantastic space. The boys are playing really good cricket. I want to be supporting them from where I am in the next few days.

"Once it's all sunk in, I'll definitely be supporting the team and I'm sure they can go all the way and lift the trophy."

"Just want to say a massive thank you to all the Chennai Super Kings fans, I've absolutely loved all your support in the last two seasons I've been playing. It won't be long until I'm back running, bowling and batting in front of all you guys.

"I'll be back stronger, until then stay safe. Cheers guys," the all-rounder added.

Chennai Super Kings have already qualified for the playoffs in IPL 2021, and are currently placed at the second spot on the points table. Speaking on Sam Curran's injury, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan stated that it is unfortunate to miss the England all-rounder ahead of the business end of the tournament.

"It's really unfortunate that Curran won't be available for the rest of the season due to a lower back injury. We wish him a speedy recovery and I'm sure he will emerge stronger from this. BCCI has been informed about the injury"

Sam’s brother, Tom Curran has been drafted into the England's T20 World Cup squad as a replacement.