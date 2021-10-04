Pink-ball Test | Need to learn from MS Dhoni on how to win toss, jokes Mithali Raj

Today at 10:54 AM
After India Women's maiden Pink-ball Test versus Australia Women in Carrara Oval ended in a draw on Sunday, captain Mithali Raj joked about losing the coin tosses consistently and said that she will have to take a cue from MS Dhoni to win one. India dominated the entire 4 days of the historic Test.
Over 80 overs of play was lost due to rain accompanied by lightning in the first two days of the Test. However, India gave Australia a run for their money after putting up massive 377/8d in the first innings. The weather interruptions made it impossible for the match to produce a result and Raj said that the call to declare India's innings on the the final day was a "tricky one".
The 38-year-old also opened about the last-minute change of the call at the toss against her Australia counterpart Meg Lanning and said, “You know with the history of me losing the toss I dont want it to become my legacy.”
"I didn't want that to become a legacy. The way the girls have been pulling my leg for that! So I thought I should change. I really think I need to take a cue from MS Dhoni on how to win a toss," Raj joked at the post-match press conference.
The match witnessed Smriti Mandhana become the score her maiden Test century, also becoming India Women's first batter to score a century in a Pink-ball Test. Overall, Mandhana is now only the second batsman to score a hundred in Day-Night Test.
India Women will now face Australia in 3 T20Is starting October 7.
- Mithali Raj
- Pink Ball Test
- India Women Vs Australia Women
- Australia Women Vs India Women
- India Women Cricket Team
