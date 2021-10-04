IPL 2021 | Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings- BONS preview, head to head, where to watch, and betting tips

Delhi Capitals will take on Chennai Super Kings in match 50 of the IPL 2021 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Monday, October 4. Delhi Capitals registered a victory against Mumbai Indians by 4 wickets while Chennai Super Kings lost their match against Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets.

BONS Preview

Delhi Capitals(DC) will play against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have qualified for the playoffs and both teams will like to win their remaining matches to enter the final leg of the tournament on a high. Whether or not they will Test there bench strength remains to be seen. Although, it's a very well known fact that CSK like to persist with their eleven for the longest duration.

DC reigiestred a hard-fought win against Mumbai Indians (MI) on an extremely difficult batting surface by 4 wickets on Saturday. Bowling first, DC restricted MI for 129 with Avesh khan and Axar Patel being their best bowlers. Avesh Khan bagged 3 wickets giving 15 runs while Axar dismissed 3 batsmen for 21 runs. The chase was not easy for the team and top 3 in the batting lineup scored runs in single digits. Shreyas Iyer played a sensible knock of 33 runs from 33 balls and stayed at the crease till the end to win the match for team. For DC, everything is looking fine-tuned, but the only thing that is not exposed is the absence of a finisher in the batting lineup with Marcus Stoinis resting on the sidelines.

The match between CSK and Rajasthan Royals(RR) was a high-scoring contest. It was a display of terrific batting from both sides. Batting first, CSK scored a total of 189 runs courtesy a century from Ruturaj Gaikwad who played a superb innings of 101 not out runs from 60 balls. Chasing 190 turned out to be an extremely easy task for RR after their batsmen showed agression throughout the run-chase. RR chased the target in 17.3 overs winning by 7 wickets. For CSK, the form of Ruturaj is the biggest strength at the moment. Opener Faf du Plessis, all-rounder and finisher Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali and the bowling unit have also fired. The form of Suresh Raina is the major concern for the 3-time champions.

With nothing to lose, the two strong teams will look to eke out their weaknesses while testing themselves against each other.

Form Guide

Delhi Capitals - W L W W W

Four wins from the last five matches explains the consistent performance from Delhi Capitals in this season and needless to say, they are a team full of match winners. Top four in the batting lineup and a quality pace attack makes the team a strong unit.

Chennai Super Kings - L W W W W

CSK has also been another consistent team this season. Their turnaround from having a horrendous season last year to playing like champions this season is incredible. For CSK, Raina and Rayudu must score some runs in the middle order.

Head to head

Both teams have played 24 fixtures against each other and CSK has been the dominant side in the matchup so far. CSK has won 15 matches while DC have been winners on 9 occasions. The average score for CSK is 162 against DC while Delhi has an average total of 148 against the 3-time champions.

Suresh Raina has scored 552 runs playing against DC while Shikhar Dhawan has amassed 387 runs versus CSK. Dwayne Bravo has picked 15 wickets against DC whereas Amit Mishra has bagged 9 wickets playing versus CSK.

BONS Delhi Capitals Predicted XI

Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje

BONS Chennai Super Kings Predicted XI

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, KM Asif, Josh Hazlewood

BONS Match Prediction

A tough prediction to make but the strong DC bowling unit give their team the edge over MS Dhoni-led team.

Pitch Report

Dubai International Cricket Stadium is is equally helpful for bowlers and batsmen. There will be assistance for pacers early in the first innings and so chasing the target is the preferred option at this ground. The par score on this ground can be between 170-180.

Match info

Match - Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2021 Match 50

Date - 4 October 2021

Time - 7:30 PM IST

Venue - Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai